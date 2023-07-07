Wimbledon tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day six

Where to watch Wimbledon

Live on BBC One, BBC Two & BBC iPlayer, from 11am Saturday

Best accumulator bets for Wimbledon day six

Frances Tiafoe to beat Grigor Dimitrov

Jiri Lehecka to beat Tommy Paul

Ekaterina Alexandrova to beat Dalma Galfi

Madison Keys to beat Marta Kostyuk

Elena Rybakina to beat Katie Boulter

Frances Tiafoe v Grigor Dimitrov

Highlighted by his first Grand Slam semi-final appearance at last season's US Open, Frances Tiafoe appears to be coming of age and the American can showcase his talents with a Wimbledon win over Grigor Dimitrov.

Tiafoe is versatile regarding the surface and his speed and athleticism may give him the edge on Dimitrov, who is playing well but not the force he once was.

Jiri Lehecka v Tommy Paul

This third-round showdown between Jiri Lehecka and Tommy Paul promises to be a belter and the Czech youngster is the play at the prices.

Lehecka has won his opening two contests against Sebastien Ofner and Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets, yet to be broken and saving all four break-point opportunities. That is sure to put Paul under plenty of pressure.

Dalma Galfi v Ekaterina Alexandrova

Ekaterina Alexandrova was made to work hard by Madison Brengle in round two - all three sets went to a tiebreak - but the Russian may enjoy an easier passage past Hungarian world number 126 Dalma Galfi.

Alexandrova won a grass-court title in Den Bosch last month before making the semi-final in Berlin, meaning she has lost only two of her last 17 matches on the surface.

Marta Kostyuk v Madison Keys

Madison Keys is enjoying a resurgence and the in-form American can seal her place in the Wimbledon fourth round with victory over Marta Kostyuk.

Keys, a former Grand Slam runner-up having made the final of the 2017 US Open, is dangerous when the confidence is flowing and she should be optimistic having been crowned champion at Eastbourne in the build-up to Wimbledon.

Katie Boulter v Elena Rybakina

Home hope Katie Boulter is playing well and will have the crowd on her side, but defending champion Elena Rybakina is a cut above any of the Briton’s recent scalps.

On all known evidence, this is a match the strong-serving Rybakina should be winning with the minimum of fuss and she has lost only one of her last 11 grass-court matches, winning seven of those encounters 2-0.

