Wimbledon day ten predictions & tennis betting tips: Rybakina can frank the form of last year's final victory

Elena Rybakina to beat Ons Jabeur

Madison Keys to win at least one set v Aryna Sabalenka

Carlos Alcaraz -4.5 games on handicap v Holger Rune

Christopher Eubanks to win at least one set v Daniil Medvedev

Wimbledon day ten preview

It's day two of the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and the bill is topped by men's world number one and top seed Carlos Alcaraz and two of the top three in the women's rankings, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and All England Club defending champion Elena Rybakina.

It should prove a compelling day's viewing for tennis fans and one in which the majority of match favourites are likely to prove difficult to beat, although resurgent American Madison Keys is playing well enough to test Sabalenka while it will be fascinating to see if another Statesider, Christopher Eubanks, can continue his magical run when he faces third seed Daniil Medvedev.

Carlos Alcaraz v Holger Rune predictions

Carlos Alcaraz, the great pretender to Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon crown, overcame a serious test of his title credentials when downing the resurgent Matteo Berrettini in four sets in the fourth round and the Spaniard can kick on after that confidence-boosting triumph.

Berrettini is a two-time Queen's Club champion and All England Club finalist, yet Alcaraz, who relieved the Italian of the Barons Court title last month, was a reasonably comfortable four-set winner over the Roman.

Everything now looks in place for Alcaraz to set up a final meeting with Djokovic - and Holger Rune is unlikely to end his interest in this year's tournament.

Rune is keen to learn and did well to fight back against in-form Grigor Dimitrov in the last 16, but the Dane's results in south-west London hardly inspire confidence in the lead-up to his date with the top seed.

Rune won his only previous encounter with Alcaraz, who he used to partner in junior doubles, but Wednesday's clash could be all about the favourite, who can be backed to successfully concede his opponent a start of 4.5 games on the handicap.

Daniil Medvedev v Christopher Eubanks predictions

Daniil Medvedev is no stranger to outclassing inferior opposition and the third seed is likely to take plenty of stopping when he takes on one of the stories of this year's Championships, Christopher Eubanks.

Eubanks has performed exceptionally on the London lawns over the past ten days. The American, who was crowned champion on grass in Majorca on the first day of this month, upended 12th-seeded Cameron Norrie in round two of Wimbledon - the Briton was magnanimous in his praise for his opponent afterwards.

And Eubanks then pulled off arguably the best result of his career when ousting Andy Murray's conqueror and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets in the last 16.

Medvedev would probably sweep aside Eubanks in straight sets on hard courts, but the grass surface could be a bit of a teaser and afford the outsider more of a chance to get competitive, so it could pay to take a chance on Eubanks winning at least a set.

Ons Jabeur v Elena Rybakina predictions

Ons Jabeur's 6-0 6-3 victory over dual Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in round four has drawn the attention of the bookmakers, who are now expecting the Tunisian to be more competitive in her last-eight rumble with Elena Rybakina, which is a repeat of last year's All England Club final, won 3-6 6-2 6-2 by the Kazak.

However, Jabeur has been quiet for much of 2023 and although she silenced seasoned Czech Kvitova in fine style, that doesn't automatically mean she will suddenly be capable of going toe to toe with Rybakina, who looks as if she can go on to win many grass-court championships in her career.

Many observers had doubts over Rybakina's wellbeing going into the third major of the year, but the third seed dispelled those with a magnificent display against Nottingham champion Katie Boulter in round three.

Rybakina has the game and physical strength to become world number one when Swiatek's all-surface pace drops or if the Pole gets injured, and the Wimbledon champion looks a great price to progress to the semi-finals with another grass victory over Jabeur.

Madison Keys v Aryna Sabalenka predictions

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take some beating at this year's Wimbledon after her victory in the first fast-court Grand Slam tournament of the season in the Australian Open in January.

But while her chief rivals have been French and US Open champion Iga Swiatek and Wimbledon title-holder Elena Rybakina, it's just possible that Sabalenka may not get to meet either of those big rivals considering how well Madison Keys is playing right now.

Keys is a former Grand Slam finalist - she found Sloane Stephens too good in the US Open title match in 2017 - while she has also been a semi-finalist at the Australian and French Opens and is now a two-time quarter-finalist at Wimbledon.

But now it seems that the former world number seven may finally be developing more of a ruthless streak she needs to win a major. That could mean trouble and at least a stern test for Sabalenka, so back the outsider to win at least a set at a decent price.

