Wimbledon men's singles final predictions & tennis betting tips: Alcaraz looks ready to take Djokovic's grass-court crown

BBC One & Eurosport 2, from 2pm Sunday

Best bet

Carlos Alcaraz to beat Novak Djokovic

3pts 13-8 general

Wimbledon men's final predictions

The pre-tournament betting told us there were only two players in contention for this year's Wimbledon - and as usual the oddsmakers were correct.

Before the first round commenced at the All England Club on the opening Monday, Novak Djokovic was 8-13 to be crowned grass-court champion for the eighth time while the pretender to the Serb's throne, Carlos Alcaraz, was 7-2 clear second-favourite. It was 20-1 bar the top two in the outright betting.

Now, on the final day of this year's tournament, Djokovic, victorious in the Australian and French Opens this year and eyeing a potential Calendar Grand Slam, is 8-15 and Alcaraz has shrunk to just 13-8 to win Wimbledon for the first time and claim his second major title.

Djokovic, 36, has been his usual immaculate self on court. In his matches of note, the second seed calmly did what was required to find a way past big-serving Hubert Hurkacz in four sets in the last 16 and waited for Jannik Sinner's unforced errors to come in his semi-final rallies with the eighth-seeded Italian.

It hasn't been that difficult for Djokovic, who last tasted defeat at Wimbledon in 2017, in south-west London this year. Hurkacz and Sinner both have claims to going all the way at the All England Club in the future, but neither was a real threat as long as Djokovic did the basics correctly. If anything, of the pair Hurkacz was more of a danger, but one or two nervy points at the end of the first two tiebreak sets cost him dearly.

But where Djokovic, even at his advanced age, was still able to control matters in his first six matches, that may not be the case in his seventh. Alcaraz is a phenomenal talent who has already taken the world number one mantle after just one Grand Slam triumph, which came in the US Open in September.

And the danger to Djokovic's Wimbledon reign is that the 20-year-old Spaniard, who is coached by another former world number one in Juan Carlos Ferrero, looks a better player on fast courts at this formative stage of his career than even the great Rafael Nadal was.

Add to that the fact that for all his undoubted brilliance Djokovic, who has not lost on Wimbledon's Centre Court since 2013, is probably past his peak at 36 and understandably much less dynamic and mobile on court, and the ingredients are there for a seismic upset.

Tennis works in mysterious ways. Djokovic upended Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the French Open on clay in early June. Now it may be Alcaraz's turn for revenge on the considerably faster grass surface.

It's 1-1 in the pair's personal series - Alcaraz first beat Djokovic in three close sets in last year's Madrid Masters. But while Alcaraz had to concentrate to see off Alexandre Muller and Nicolas Jarry in rounds two and three at Wimbledon and stepped things up more against dangerous opponents Matteo Berrettini and Holger Rune in the fourth round and quarter-finals, by the time he faced Daniil Medvedev in the semis he was absolutely flying and fully tuned in.

And that combination of physical power, youth, explosiveness, proactiveness and mobility could spell trouble for the seasoned Djokovic in the final because Alcaraz is on another level to the reigning champion's previous opponents.

