Wimbledon tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day nine

Best accumulator bets for Wimbledon day nine

Iga Swiatek to beat Elina Svitolina

Three sets in Jessica Pegula v Marketa Vondrousova

Over 33.5 games in Andrey Rublev v Novak Djokovic

Jannik Sinner to win 3-0 v Roma Safiullin

Iga Swiatek v Elina Svitolina

Excluding her withdrawal from the semi-finals at the Bad Homburg Open, Iga Swiatek has won 14 matches on the spin in all competitions and should impress in her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final against Elina Svitolina. Back the in-form Pole to win.

Jessica Pegula v Marketa Vondrousova

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula eased past Lesia Tsurenko in straight sets last time out but could be in for a tougher match against Marketa Vondrousova, who took down compatriot Marie Bouzkova 2-6 6-4 6-3 last time out. Back this one to go three sets as well.

Andrey Rublev v Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic faced his first real test at Wimbledon against Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round, dropping his first set of the tournament, and he could also be pushed close in the quarter-finals by Andrey Rublev. Djokovic's clash with Hurkacz featured 48 games in total so a bet on over 33.5 games could be the way to go.

Jannik Sinner v Roman Safiullin

Big-hitting Jannik Sinner is having a great time of it at Wimbledon this year, having won three of his four matches in straight sets at SW19, and he can post another 3-0 win against Roman Safiullin, who was made to work hard by Denis Shapovalov last time out.

