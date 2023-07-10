Wimbledon tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day nine

Live on BBC One, BBC Two & BBC iPlayer from 1pm Tuesday
Iga Swiatek to beat Elina Svitolina
Three sets in Jessica Pegula v Marketa Vondrousova
Over 33.5 games in Andrey Rublev v Novak Djokovic
Jannik Sinner to win 3-0 v Roma Safiullin
Claim £30 in free bets here. 18+. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration required. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Excluding her withdrawal from the semi-finals at the Bad Homburg Open, Iga Swiatek has won 14 matches on the spin in all competitions and should impress in her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final against Elina Svitolina. Back the in-form Pole to win.
Fourth seed Jessica Pegula eased past Lesia Tsurenko in straight sets last time out but could be in for a tougher match against Marketa Vondrousova, who took down compatriot Marie Bouzkova 2-6 6-4 6-3 last time out. Back this one to go three sets as well.
Novak Djokovic faced his first real test at Wimbledon against Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round, dropping his first set of the tournament, and he could also be pushed close in the quarter-finals by Andrey Rublev. Djokovic's clash with Hurkacz featured 48 games in total so a bet on over 33.5 games could be the way to go.
Big-hitting Jannik Sinner is having a great time of it at Wimbledon this year, having won three of his four matches in straight sets at SW19, and he can post another 3-0 win against Roman Safiullin, who was made to work hard by Denis Shapovalov last time out.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport