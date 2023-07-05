Wimbledon tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day four

Where to watch Wimbledon

Live on BBC One, BBC Two & BBC iPlayer, from 11am Thursday

Best accumulator bets for Wimbledon day four

Oscar Otte to beat Daniel Elahi Galan

Veronika Kudermetova to beat Marketa Vondrousova

Caroline Garcia to beat Leylah Fernandez

Magda Linette to beat Barbora Strycova

Jessica Pegula to beat Cristina Bucsa

Daniel Elahi Galan v Oscar Otte

Oscar Otte and Daniel Elahi Galan both eased to straight-set successes in their opening contests at Wimbledon, but it is the German player who boasts the stronger grass-court form and is expected to build on that effort.

Last year, Otte, who has also come through three qualifiers, made back-to-back grass-court semi-finals in Stuttgart and Halle, while Galan's optimum conditions would be a slower surface.

Veronika Kudermetova v Marketa Vondrousova

Veronika Kudermetova impressed on her way to a grass-court final in Den Bosch last month and she built on that by making the quarter-final in Berlin, where she had earlier accounted for world number two Aryna Sabalenka.

That form is impressive and makes the Russian a worthy favourite against Marketa Vondrousova, who has failed to go past the second round at Wimbledon in four previous attempts.

Leylah Fernandez v Caroline Garcia

Leylah Fernandez's inexperience on the grass gives Caroline Garcia the edge.

Things may not be straightforward for the French fifth seed but she has won both encounters to have taken place between these two players this year, while Fernandez has been beaten in all six meetings with top-ten players since the beginning of 2022.

Magda Linette v Barbora Strycova

Magda Linette enjoyed a run to the Australian Open semi-final at the beginning of the year and, with her grass-court game strong too, she should be able to overcome Barbora Strycova.

Strycova was a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2019, but the 37-year-old is not the force of old and has played in only four Grand Slam events since.

Jessica Pegula v Cristina Bucsa

Jessica Pegula is expected to live up to her billing as world number four and this should be a routine victory for the American ace against Cristina Bucsa of Spain.

Bucsa needed a deciding set tiebreak to come past world number 72 Kamilla Rakhimova in the opening round and more will be needed against Pegula, who has lost only one of her 13 matches with players outside the top 50 this season.

