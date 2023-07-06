Wimbledon tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day five

Where to watch Wimbledon

Live on BBC One, BBC Two & BBC iPlayer, from 11am Friday

Best accumulator bets for Wimbledon day five

Paula Badosa to beat Marta Kostyuk

Natalija Stevanovic to beat Tamara Korpatsch

Lesia Tsurenko to beat Ana Bogdan

Under 19.5 games in Madison Brengle v Ekaterina Alexandrova

Sofia Kenin to beat Elina Svitolina

Marta Kostyuk v Paula Badosa

Marta Kostyuk upset eighth seed Maria Sakkari in her Wimbledon opener, but there was more to like about the way Paula Badosa defeated grass-lover Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-3 6-3.

Badosa was ranked world number two last year and she has a chance to step up on a slow start to the campaign with a decent show in south-west London.

Natalija Stevanovic v Tamara Korpatsch

Tamara Korpatsch has had plenty of chances to shine, particularly in her German homeland, but she often fails to deliver the goods and looks exposed.

She's up against a late-developing type in Natalija Stevanovic, who surprised Karolina Pliskova in round one, and the Serb is preferred.

Lesia Tsurenko v Ana Bogdan

Lesia Tsurenko has the bit between her teeth and the 34-year-old Ukrainian, who will know she may not have many cracks at Wimbledon left, looks to be giving it maximum focus at the All England Club this year.

Ana Bogdan is improving but Tsurenko is a fine player when she manages to hold her emotions together.

Madison Brengle v Ekaterina Alexandrova

Ekaterina Alexandrova has already retained her Den Bosch crown in the short grass season and she should outclass Madison Brengle.

The American thrashed Sara Errani in her opener but this is likely to prove a considerably tougher assignment.

Elina Svitolina v Sofia Kenin

It could be close between this pair of quality operators, but if she's back to anywhere approaching full fitness slight preference is for Sofia Kenin to triumph.

Any issues regarding fitness could make it close, though, and Svitolina looks in the mood to shine again at Wimbledon, but of the two Kenin has been a champion at major singles level.

