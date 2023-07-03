Wimbledon day two predictions & tennis betting tips: Griekspoor set for more grass-court delight

Where to watch

Tallon Griekspoor to beat Marton Fucsovics

2pts 4-5 general

Lorenzo Sonego -1.5 games on handicap v Matteo Berrettini

2pts 4-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

Arthur Fils to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

1pt 6-5 Betfair, Hills, Paddy Power

Tatjana Maria to beat Sorana Cirstea

1pt Evs general

Wimbledon day two preview

An all-British affair between two-time Wimbledon hero Andy Murray and regular practice partner Ryan Peniston should liven the mood on Centre Court and that is one of a number of eye-catching first-round matches scheduled on day two at the All England Club.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz gets his title push started against French veteran Jeremy Chardy, while the stars are out in force in the women’s event with defending champion Elena Rybakina headlining the show.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka, two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova and last season’s runner-up Ons Jabeur are three other title hopefuls bidding to lay down their marker.

Marton Fucsovics v Tallon Griekspoor predictions

Tallon Griekspoor has looked a complete natural on grass this season and the in-form Dutchman can live up to his recent promise against 2021 quarter-finalist Marton Fucsovics.

Griekspoor claimed his second career title on home soil in Den Bosch last month, defeating Jordan Thompson in the final having already overcome another Australian in Queen's Club runner-up Alex De Minaur.

On the back of claiming that grass-court prize, Griekspoor made the quarter-finals in Halle, where he had upset sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz before bumping into Andrey Rublev.

However, there was little shame in going down in a deciding set to the Russian world number seven, particularly given his busy recent schedule, and that form would be stronger than what Fucsovics achieved when making the semi-finals in Stuttgart.

Matteo Berrettini v Lorenzo Sonego predictions

A lack of match practice suggests 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini may struggle on his Wimbledon return against fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

This is just Berrettini’s second start since he withdrew from Monte Carlo in April and his comeback effort in Stuttgart three weeks ago left plenty to be desired.

Interestingly, that grass-court return in Germany was another showdown with Sonego, who blew away a below-par Berrettini 6-1 6-2 in just one hour and 11 minutes.

At his best, Berrettini would comfortably win this contest, but his current levels are a long way off the pace which gives the match-sharp Sonego a significant advantage.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Arthur Fils predictions

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has lost all four of his matches during this grass-court season and the 31st seed is worth taking on with French wildcard Arthur Fils.

These two met in the French Open in May, with Davidovich Fokina winning in four, but the Spaniard has been unable to translate his strong clay form to the grass.

Fils is only 19 years of age but he is a precocious talent who has already secured ATP Tour silverware - and the early evidence suggests this surface holds no boundaries for him.

Sorana Cirstea v Tatjana Maria predictions

Tatjana Maria was one of Wimbledon’s surprise packages last season as the German veteran made the final four, defeating Maria Sakkari and Jelena Ostapenko before losing her semi-final showdown with Jabeur in the deciding set.

Sorana Cirstea was also one of Maria’s All England Club victims in the second round and the Romanian, having lost five of her last six matches, is unlikely to get her revenge.

Maria made the final of an Italian Challenger event on grass last month before pushing world number one Iga Swiatek to a third set in Stuttgart, suggesting she could be capable of causing at least another stir in London.

