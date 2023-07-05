Wimbledon day four predictions & tennis betting tips: Kudermetova can show her class

Where to watch

Live on BBC One, BBC Two & BBC iPlayer, from 11am Thursday

Best bets

Veronika Kudermetova to beat Marketa Vondrousova

2pts 8-11 bet365

Caroline Garcia to win & over 19.5 games v Leylah Fernandez

1pt Evs Hills

Already advised

Liam Broady +6.5 games on handicap v Casper Ruud

2pts 4-5 bet365

Liam Broady to beat Casper Ruud

0.5pt 9-2 BoyleSports

Elina Svitolina to beat Elise Mertens

1pt 13-10 bet365

Wimbledon day four preview

It wouldn’t be Wimbledon without a deluge of rain but tennis enthusiasts will be hoping for a change of fortunes on day four as persistent showers have wreaked havoc with the early schedule.

The opening three days have all been disrupted by poor weather so a number of second-round encounters have been put on hold until Thursday, including matches involving British hopefuls Liam Broady and Jan Choinski who are out to brighten the mood against seeded stars Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz.

The all-Russian affair between Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev and a showdown between Elise Mertens and Elina Svitolina are two more high-profile second-round contests to have been held over.

Veronika Kudermetova v Marketa Vondrousova

Veronika Kudermetova has excelled during this grass-court season and her runner-up finish behind Ekaterina Alexandrova in Den Bosch last month hinted that she was hitting peak form at the perfect time.

The Russian 12th seed built on that with a run to the quarter-finals in Berlin - she pulled out prior to a proposed rematch with Alexandrova - and she highlighted her capabilities with a victory over world number two Aryna Sabalenka.

Kudermetova showed no physical effects from her withdrawal in the German capital as she overcame first-round opponent Kaia Kanepi 7-6 6-4, holding serve throughout.

The second-round challenge of Marketa Vondrousova, runner-up to Ashleigh Barty at the French Open in 2019, has the potential to be tougher.

However, the Czech world number 42 hasn’t always put her best foot forward on the grass and has failed to go past the second round at Wimbledon in four previous attempts.

Leylah Fernandez v Caroline Garcia

This promises to be a belter as French world number five Caroline Garcia meets 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez, and experience can come to the fore.

This is the third meeting between these two players this year with Garcia landing the spoils on both previous occasions, winning 7-6 7-5 at the Australian Open in January before sealing a three-set triumph at Indian Wells in March.

And this recent rivalry may follow a similar narrative with Garcia, who was workmanlike in her 6-4 6-3 victory over Katie Volynets in round one, booking her place in round three but not without a scare.

Fernandez has been unable to match her early-career promise and has lost all six meetings with top-ten players since the beginning of 2022, but she isn't the type to roll over.

Liam Broady v Casper Ruud predictions

Having made the third round of last year’s Wimbledon, Liam Broady further enhanced his grass-court credentials when easing past Frenchman Constant Lestienne in straight sets in their All England Club curtain-raiser on Monday.

The reward for that scalp is a date with last month’s French Open runner-up Casper Ruud, but the Norwegian world number four isn't as feared on grass as he is on clay.

Ruud required four sets to see off first-round opponent, French qualifier Laurent Lokoli, and that was only his second Wimbledon win on what is his fourth appearance in the London major.

Last year Ruud fell in the last 64 against Ugo Humbert and Broady, who is sure to be roared on by a passionate home crowd, may have a stronger chance of landing an upset than the odds imply.

Broady is a handful on these courts and even if unable to spring a surprise, a 6.5-game handicap start underestimates the potential closeness of this contest.

Elise Mertens v Elina Svitolina predictions

In what was her first Grand Slam start since giving birth in October, former world number three Elina Svitolina showed all of her ability and hunger remains as she reached the quarter-finals of the French Open last month.

The 28-year-old kickstarted her Wimbledon adventure with a 6-4 6-3 win over five-time champion Venus Williams and her recent resurgence makes her a lively outsider against Belgian 28th seed Elise Mertens, who trails 3-2 in their personal series.

Svitolina was a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2019, so should have few problems translating her peak performances to the grass, and only four defeats from 16 matches since the beginning of May suggests she is in excellent touch.

