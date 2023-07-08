Wimbledon tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day seven

Where to watch Wimbledon

Live on BBC One, BBC Two & BBC iPlayer from 11am Sunday

Best accumulator bets for Wimbledon day seven

Andrey Rublev to beat Alexander Bublik

Denis Shapovalov to beat Roman Safiullin

Jannik Sinner to beat Daniel Galan

Marketa Vondrousova to beat Marie Bouzkova

Victoria Azarenka to beat Elina Svitolina

Wimbledon bet365 free bet offer

Andrey Rublev v Alexander Bublik

Alexander Bublik came out on top when these players met in the final of the Halle Open last month but Andrey Rublev can get his revenge when they reconvene at Wimbledon. Rublev has had a tough path to the last 16 but handled ties with David Goffin and Aslan Karatsev well and can come through this test.

Roman Safiullin v Denis Shapovalov

Often a tough player to pin down, Denis Shapovalov seems to be in high spirits at the All England Club, recovering from a set down to see off British hopeful Liam Broady in the third round, and he can defeat the unseeded Roman Safiullin.

Jannik Sinner v Daniel Galan

Daniel Galan was pushed to his limits by Mikael Ymer last time out and could be out of his depth against Wimbledon men's eighth seed Jannik Sinner, who is a dark horse for the Grand Slam title and should ease to victory.

Marketa Vondrousova v Marie Bouzkova

Marketa Voundrousova powered past 20th seed Donna Vekic 6-1 7-5 in the last round at Wimbledon, having beaten 12th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the second round, and she can follow up with victory against Czech compatriot Marie Bouzkova.

Victoria Azarenka v Elina Svitolina

While Elina Svitolina is finding herself on the WTA Tour, posting wins over Venus Williams, Elise Mertens and Sofia Kenin at Wimbledon this year, 19th seed Victoria Azarenka comes out on top in terms of experience and was ruthless in her 6-2 6-4 win over 11th seed Daria Kasatkina last time out. Back her to win this.

