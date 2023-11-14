Racing Post logo
Tennis tips

Wednesday's ATP Finals match predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Medvedev can make his mark

Free tennis tips, best bets and analysis for the day three singles matches at the ATP Finals at Pala Alpitour, Turin, on Wednesday

Daniil Medvedev can take the initiative at the ATP Finals
Daniil Medvedev can take the initiative at the ATP FinalsCredit: Marco Canoniero

Where to watch ATP Finals

Amazon Prime, 1.30pm & 8pm Wednesday

Best bets

Three sets in Carlos Alcaraz v Andrey Rublev
1pt 6-5 bet365

Daniil Medvedev to win 2-1 v Alex Zverev
1pt 29-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Wednesday's ATP Finals preview 

Carlos Alcaraz's ATP World Tour Finals debut started on the back foot with defeat to Alex Zverev on Monday and the Spaniard could also be up against it when he locks horns with Andrey Rublev in Turin.

Second seed Alcaraz won his first set at the ATP World Tour finals after a tiebreak with Zverev only to lose the subsequent sets 6-3 6-4, blowing the Red Group wide open.

That defeat means Alcaraz has lost three matches on the spin for the first time since March 2021 after he underperformed at both the Shanghai and Paris Masters.

Rublev also lost his opener, going down in two sets against Daniil Medvedev, but recent runs to the semi-finals of the Vienna Open and Paris Masters show he can be a danger and he can push out-of-form Alcaraz to three sets.

In the Red Group's other match on Wednesday, Medvedev will be looking to take the initiative when he meets Alcaraz's conqueror Zverev.

Last year's ATP World Tour Finals were seriously disappointing for Medvedev, who lost all three of his round-robin encounters. But he won the event in 2020 and has prevailed in 65 of his 81 matches on the ATP Tour this year.

His campaign has also featured five titles and he is a worthy favourite against Zverev, although the German should put up a fight.

Not only did Zverev see off Alcaraz last time out but he also won this tournament in 2018 and 2021 and impressed at the Chengdu Open and China Open in September and October.

Medvedev has won ten of his 17 meetings with Zverev and should have the edge but three of their last five meetings have gone the distance and Medvedev is worth backing to prevail 2-1. 

