Croatia Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Ofner could impress in Umag

Sebastian Ofner to win Croatia Open

1pt 8-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

It is set to be another week dominated by clay-court action on the ATP and WTA tours with the Croatia Open and the Hamburg European Open taking centre stage.

In Umag in Croatia plucky Czech Jiri Lehecka takes top seed while veteran Stan Wawrinka heads the betting but Austrian Sebastian Ofner could offer the best outright value in the ATP 250 event.

Ofner was quick to return to the slower surface after Wimbledon, winning a Challenger event in Salzburg before forging a run to the quarter-finals of the Swedish Open in Bastad last week.

Umag third seed Ofner also showed promise on clay in the French Open earlier this year, dispatching Maxime Cressy, Sebastian Korda and Fabio Fognini on his way to the fourth round in Paris and he looks overpriced to win the Croatia Open.

Both the ATP and WTA tours head to Hamburg this week but the men's tournament looks more prestigious with Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev taking the top two seeds after making the Swedish Open final, while Lorenzo Musetti and Alexander Zverev should also be in title contention.

In the women's event, top seed Donna Vekic is looking for another strong display on German soil after making the final of the Grass Court Championships Berlin in June.

