Monday's ATP Finals match predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Zverev value to take down Wimbledon champ

Monday's ATP Finals predictions

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz makes his long-awaited ATP Finals debut in Turin on Monday but the Spaniard could be set for a rude awakening against Alexander Zverev.

It has been a solid season for Alcaraz, although his Wimbledon win in July was the last of six 2023 titles for the 20-year-old and he has been struggling for form and fitness in recent months.

After losing out to Grigor Dimitrov in the last 16 of the Shanghai Masters, Alcaraz withdrew from the Swiss Indoors with an injury then he returned in awful form in Paris, losing 2-0 to unseeded Roman Safiullin in a match where he was unable to find any rhythm.

That doesn't bode well for Monday's Red Group opener against Zverev and, while Alcaraz was an easy winner of their recent duel at the US Open, the pair are level at 3-3 in head-to-head meetings and the German was a 2-0 victor in their only previous indoor match in Vienna in 2021.

At his best, Alcaraz is the superior competitor but conditions in Turin suit Zverev, who won the first Tour Finals to take place at the Pala Alpitour in 2021. He's a dangerous underdog.

In the evening session, close friends Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev meet in an all-Russian contest.

Medvedev has dominated his clashes with his compatriot, leading 7-2 in their personal career series, but Rublev won 6-7 6-3 7-6 when they met at the 2022 Tour Finals and he returns to Turin in fine form having reached a final in Shanghai and semi-finals in Vienna and Paris.

There might not be much between them again and over 22.5 games, which could land even in the event of a straight-sets win for either player, looks a bet.

