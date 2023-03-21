ATP Miami Open predictions & tennis betting tips: Carlos Alcaraz set for a successful title defence
Free tennis tips, best outright bets and analysis for this week's ATP Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens.
Where to watch ATP Miami Open
Amazon Prime Video from 3pm Wednesday
Best bet
Carlos Alcaraz
3pts 2-1 general
Hubert Hurkacz
0.5pt each-way 33-1 general
ATP Miami Open preview
Carlos Alcaraz has gone from strength to strength since recording his breakthrough success at last year’s Miami Open and the Spanish superstar can complete the Sunshine Double with a successful title defence at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Alcaraz claimed the first leg of the spring double-header on Sunday, ending Daniil Medvedev’s 19-game winning streak in the Indian Wells Masters final with a dominant 6-3 6-2 victory.
The 19-year-old won all six of his Californian clashes in straight sets, making light work of Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime too, and in doing so regained the world number one spot from Novak Djokovic.
Alcaraz missed the Australian Open in January because of a leg injury but made an instant impact on his return to action in February, claiming a clay-court title in Buenos Aires before playing second fiddle to Cameron Norrie in Rio De Janeiro a week later.
The Murcia native has lost only one of his 15 matches this year and is taken to confirm his superiority, especially while Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are forced to watch on from the sidelines.
Since conquering Miami last year, Alcaraz has clinched five more titles, two of which are ATP 1000 events like this one, as well as claiming his maiden Grand Slam crown at the US Open.
Judging by the manner of his victories at Indian Wells, providing he handles the quick turnaround the Spanish youngster looks a cut above the competition and could arguably be a warmer order than the prices imply.
Medvedev is rightly second best in the betting after three hard-court title successes this year in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai.
However, the Russian has been kept busy too and has yet to go beyond the quarter-finals in four trips to Miami, while he would also face a tougher route to the final.
With second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas having a point to prove after an early exit against Jordan Thompson in Indian Wells, Hubert Hurkacz may prosper in the opposite half of the draw to Alcaraz.
This has been a happy hunting ground for the Pole as he won this tournament in 2021, holding his nerve to see off Sinner in the final, and was also a semi-finalist last year.
Hurkacz upended Medvedev in the quarters last year and was pipped 7-6 7-6 by Alcaraz in the semis, suggesting a return to Miami Gardens could spark another upturn in form.
