ATP Finals 2023 predictions & tennis betting tips: Djokovic's dominance looks set to continue

Where to watch the 2023 ATP Finals

You can watch the ATP Finals on Amazon Prime from 11am on Sunday.

ATP Finals prediction & best bets

Novak Djokovic to win ATP Finals

3pts 11-8 bet365

Andrey Rublev to win Red Group

1pt 4-1 bet365, Hills

Andrey Rublev to win ATP Finals

0.5pt each-way 14-1 general

Bet on Novak Djokovic to win ATP Finals here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

Not only is Novak Djokovic the defending ATP Finals champion, but he arrives in Turin for his title defence performing at the peak of his powers. The super Serb has won 18 consecutive matches, a run which has featured three straight titles in Cincinnati, at the US Open and most recently in Paris.

ATP Finals 2023 preview

Novak Djokovic is on an 18-game winning streak, a sequence which has featured three straight titles, and he is also the defending ATP Finals champion - a formula which makes him extremely tough to oppose in the season finale in Turin.

Losing in the Wimbledon final to rising star Carlos Alcaraz in July hit hard for Djokovic, who was chasing a fifth straight victory at the All England Club and had also been recently replaced by the Spanish youngster as world number one.

However, as the best so often do, Djokovic has come back fighting and is undefeated since, claiming titles in Cincinnati Masters, at the US Open and in the Paris Masters.

Djokovic opted for a break after landing his 24th Grand Slam singles title at Flushing Meadows, recovering from his exploits while his close rivals travelled to China for showpiece events in Shanghai and Beijing.

The Serbian superstar’s patience was rewarded and he celebrated his return from a six-week break with last week’s record-breaking seventh Paris-Bercy crown, a performance bolstered by wins over Andrey Rublev, Holger Rune and Grigor Dimitrov.

So he should arrive for Turin's campaign-closing event relatively fresh, with the possibility of more to come having shaken off any potential rustiness.

Given his recent dominance, it's hard to argue with quotes of 11-8 about him succeeding again and he has few concerns topping the Green Group at the expense of Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rune.

Sinner has yet to defeat Djokovic in four attempts, losing three of those encounters in straight sets, while Tsitsipas has been beaten in nine consecutive meetings with the Serb.

Rune boasts a decent record against Djokovic but he was beaten by him in Paris last week. Nevertheless, the 20-year-old tournament debutant should come on for this week's experience.

So Djokovic could take some stopping and his biggest test may stem from the Red Group, where Rublev may have been overlooked.

By his own admission, Alcaraz is feeling the effects of a tough campaign, which is why he has lost three of his last five matches and has failed to win a title in six attempts since Wimbledon.

Medvedev has become wildly inconsistent and hasn't landed a title since winning in Rome in May, which was 11 tournament appearances ago.

So with Zverev having lost four of his last five meetings with Rublev, including in Vienna last month, the Russian number two looks the value alternative to Djokovic.

Rublev was a semi-finalist in the ATP Finals last year and is holding his form well, having finished runner-up in Shanghai in mid-October before reaching the semi-finals in Paris, where he showed his talents by pushing Djokovic close in a 5-7 7-6 7-5 defeat.

Dethroning Djokovic may prove beyond him but he is overpriced to win the Red Group, which could then reward him with a favourable semi-final and he could capitalise should the top seed come up short.

Make the most of your £40 Paddy Power free bet: all of our ATP Finals Tips

With Paddy Power giving away £40 in tennis free bets , you might feel spoilt for choice. Here are some betting tips for the ATP Finals that you may want to consider:

Novak Djokovic @ 6-5 with Paddy Power

Andrey Rublev @ 13-1 with Paddy Power

*Note that these odds are subject to change

Grab a £40 Paddy Power free bet on the ATP Finals

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the ATP Finals

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on the ATP Finals. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power ATP Finals betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days SMS verification required Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded. Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.