ATP Madrid Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Tsitsipas well placed to go one better than in Barcelona

Where to watch ATP Madrid Open

Best bet

Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the Madrid Open

ATP Madrid Open outright preview

Carlos Alcaraz is odds-on to emulate last season’s feat of winning in Barcelona and then in Madrid, but the Spanish superstar has some tricky tests to pass before reaching another home final.

Alcaraz overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas to defend his crown in Barcelona on Sunday and last season he toppled Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic en route to triumphing in Madrid.

With Nadal and Djokovic both missing the trip to the Spanish capital this time around, home supporters will be relying on their teenage sensation to complete a successful title defence.

But the presence of Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune in Alcaraz's half of the draw makes for a tough early route and there is value in opposing him.

An each-way wager on a player housed in the bottom half of the draw looks the best punting strategy and Tsitsipas is the obvious first port of call.

The clay-loving Greek built on a quarter-final run in Monte Carlo with his runner-up effort in Barcelona, and the 2021 French Open finalist appears to be improving with Roland Garros fast approaching.

With second seed Daniil Medvedev much happier on a hard court, Tsitsipas, a semi-finalist in Madrid last season, is the standout challenger and there is no guarantee that Alazaraz would be lying in wait once again if he did make it through to the title-decider.

