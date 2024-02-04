Abu Dhabi Open and Open 13 Provence predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Jabeur set for joy in Abu Dhabi

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Ons Jabeur could be set to land a first Abu Dhabi Open title Credit: Frey/TPN

Where to watch the Abu Dhabi Open and Open 13 Provence

You can watch the week's action from Abu Dhabi Open and the Open 13 Provence live on Sky Sports from Monday through to Sunday

Best bet

Ons Jabeur to win Abu Dhabi Open

2pts 7-1 bet365

Felix Auger-Aliassime to win ATP Marseille

1pt 8-1 Hills

Tomas Machac to defeat Andy Murray 2-0

1pt 5-4 bet365

Abu Dhabi Open and Open 13 Provence previews

There is plenty of quality action to get stuck into on the ATP and WTA Tours this week, with the Abu Dhabi Open at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre the pick of the female events.

2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is the 5-2 favourite to claim the spoils in the third instalment of this tournament, but the top seed has a difficult draw with a potential second-round clash against Naomi Osaka and then Jelena Ostapenko possibly waiting in the quarter-finals.

Preference, therefore, is for 7-1 Ons Jabeur, who is on the other side of the draw to Rybakina and appears to have the easier path to at least the semi-finals.

Emma Raducanu could be the Tunisian's first opponent in round two and there shouldn't be too much concern against an opponent who hasn't reached anywhere near the level that helped her win the 2021 US Open.

Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia is the highest-ranked player Jabeur could face in the semi-finals, an opponent she has defeated twice in three meetings, and this looks like a prime chance for the world number six to land her sixth WTA title.

The pick of the men's action this week looks to be at the Palais des sports de Marseille in France and there could be value in siding with world number 30 Felix Auger-Aliassime to claim the spoils.

All five of the Canadian's ATP Tour titles have come on the hard court, the latest of those coming at the 2023 Swiss Indoors, and he has come close to triumphing in the Open 13 with runner-up finishes in 2020 and 2022.

Auger-Aliassime finds himself in the separate side of the draw to top seed and defending champion Hubert Hurkacz and there is the feeling he could enjoy a deep run in Marseille, especially as he looked good at the Australian Open before running into the impressive Daniil Medvedev.

Another interesting bet is for Tomas Machac to defeat Andy Murray in the first round. The 23-year-old Czech performed well in Melbourne before falling to Karen Khachanov in the third round and it's notable that all five of his Challenge Tour titles have come on the hard surface.

His opponent, Murray, has not tasted success since October last year and there are suggestions the British ace is not far away from calling it a day. A straight-sets defeat could be on the cards in France.

