Rugby Championship 2023 predictions, rugby union tips and first-round preview: Boks pose a big threat

Where to watch the Rugby Championship

South Africa v Australia

Sky Sports Action, 4.05pm Saturday



Argentina v New Zealand

Sky Sports Action, 8.10pm Saturday

Best bets

South Africa to win the Rugby Championship

2pts 2-1 bet365

South Africa to win by one to 12 points v Australia 4.05pm

1pt 7-5 bet365

Argentina +15 points on handicap v New Zealand 8.10pm

2pts 8-11 bet365, BoyleSports

Rugby Championship 2023 preview

New Zealand’s Rugby Championship hegemony is under serious threat this season from a slimmed-down fixture list and a South Africa side who have a habit of coming good in World Cup years.

The All Blacks won their eighth southern hemisphere title in ten years in 2022, edging out the Springboks by a point.

Stopping New Zealand from clinching the top prize over six games has proven beyond their rivals, but with the upcoming World Cup forcing organisers to cut the number of matches down to three, this looks a year to oppose the All Blacks.

Quotes of 4-5 look too short when considering New Zealand have failed to win the last three southern hemisphere titles in a World Cup year and have the disadvantage of playing two away games.

While a seven-game unbeaten run suggests the All Blacks are trending upwards, it wasn’t long ago that coach Ian Foster was facing calls to go and South Africa, who play twice at home, are well positioned to dethrone them.

The Boks’ 2022 record of eight wins and five losses isn’t all that impressive, but they are the reigning world champions for a reason and have a more settled squad and style than their rivals.

Australia are under new management with Eddie Jones returning for a second spell and the ex-England boss inherits a promising Wallabies team, but one with a 38 per cent win ratio over the last three years.

They and perennial wooden spoon recipients Argentina will hope to snipe a win somewhere with the Pumas capable of producing an upset - they won away against New Zealand and England last year - but lacking the consistency required to challenge for a maiden Rugby Championship triumph.

South Africa v Australia predictions

Eddie Jones faces a baptism of fire in his return game, taking Australia to the high-altitude Loftus Versfeld Stadium, where they've never beaten South Africa in seven attempts.

Five of those seven meetings were settled by eight points or more but the Wallabies have picked an intriguing line-up, one who may challenge their hosts.

Will Skelton and skipper Michael Hooper return to boost the Aussie pack, who aren’t facing a full-strength South Africa side with several big Springbok names already in New Zealand to prepare for next week’s Test.

It’s still a capable Boks team, though, and one that should benefit from the selection of exciting Stormers fly-half Manie Libbok, who can guide South Africa to a win, albeit not a wide-margin one.

Argentina v New Zealand predictions

Argentina had mixed fortunes against New Zealand last year, stunning the All Blacks with a victory over them in Christchurch before being mauled 53-3 the following week.

This clash in Mendoza should be closer than their last meeting and the Pumas look lively underdogs with a 15-point start.

Money has already come in for an experienced and well-rested Argentina side covering the handicap against a New Zealand team who have cleared a double-digit spread only twice in their last nine away games.

Damian McKenzie is getting another crack in the All Blacks ten shirt but he could face a tricky time against Argentina, who have won two of their last six meetings and have shown they can break up New Zealand’s flow when on song.

