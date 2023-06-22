Chiefs v Crusaders predictions and rugby union tips: Chiefs can deny Robertson a storybook ending

Where to watch Chiefs v Crusaders

Sky Sports Arena, 8.05am Saturday

Chiefs v Crusaders preview

Saturday’s Super Rugby final marks the end of an era as future New Zealand coach Scott Robertson takes charge of the Crusaders for the last time hoping to keep his perfect finals record intact.

Robertson, who will take over the All Blacks in 2024, has built a dynasty in Canterbury with the Crusaders winning a championship - four Super Rugby titles and two Covid-affected Super Rugby Aotearoa crowns - in each of the previous six seasons.

As has often been the case under Robertson, an unremarkable regular season has given way to some strong playoff performances with Crusaders hammering Fijian Drua and the Blues by a combined 101-23 scoreline to reach the title-decider.

However, unlike in recent seasons where the final has been played in Canterbury, the Crusaders must head north to Hamilton to take on a Chiefs team who have been building for a couple of years now.

Under coach Clayton McMillan, the Waikato side have steadily improved and look ready to avenge back-to-back playoff losses to the Crusaders.

The Chiefs finished top of the regular-season standings with 13 wins from 14 games and should be battle-hardened after a testing playoff run which has seen them beat the Reds and Brumbies.

A miserly defence and powerful pack have been key in those triumphs and they will have to be just as sturdy to deny the Crusaders.

The Chiefs are the form team while Crusaders are the proven playoff masters, and bookmakers are struggling to split the pair as a result.

The Chiefs won both regular-season meetings with the Crusaders and they could confirm that form with the visitors set to be without some key players for the final.

