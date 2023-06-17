Sunday's Challenge Cup quarter-final predictions including Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves: Warriors to come out on top in tasty battle

Where to watch Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

BBC One & iPlayer, 2.30pm Sunday

Where to watch York City Knights v Leigh Leopards

Viaplay Sports 1, 5pm Sunday

Best bet

Wigan Warriors -4

2pts 11-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Sunday's Challenge Cup quarter-final predictions

The fight has gone out of Wigan Warriors in recent weeks but the Challenge Cup usually brings out the best in them and they can see off Warrington Wolves in the glamour tie of the quarter-finals.

Wigan have lifted the famous old trophy more than any other side and they will be keen to add to their 21 titles. But it will need an upturn in form if they are to make it to Wembley in August.

The Warriors have won just one of their last four league matches and have had a couple of hammerings in their last two outings.

However, they take on a Warrington Wolves side who have also hit the skids after winning their opening eight league matches. Wigan ended the Wolves' unbeaten start to the season and they are fancied to halt their cup run too.

Wigan have won their last three meetings with Wire, who have lost their last three matches away from home.

The Wolves have won just one of their last three matches and they have conceded at least 26 points in each fixture.

They are 7-5 to get back on track at the DW Stadium but they are hard to fancy at that price so Wigan look the best bet covering a four-point handicap.

This is likely to be a tight tussle that could swing either way but with damp conditions likely, preference is for the home side to nick a place in the final four with a narrow victory.

Things should be much more one-sided later in the afternoon as Super League's most in-form side Leigh Leopards take on Championship strugglers York City Knights.

The Leopards have won their last seven matches and they have been scoring points for fun in the process.

Leigh have scored 28 points or more in each of their last five league matches and things could get messy at the York Community Stadium, where the home side are 33-1 to stun the top-flight flyers.

The Knights have won just five of their 14 league matches in the second tier so an upset looks unlikely and there is little in any of the other markets.

The handicap line is set around the low 40s but it looks best left alone as Leigh may ease up in the later stages.

