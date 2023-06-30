Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Rugby League tips

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons predictions and Super League tips: Cats can claw their way to victory

Free rugby league tips, best bets and analysis for Hull FC v Catalans Dragons at the MKM Stadium in Super League on Saturday

Catalans Dragons' captain Sam Tomkins
Catalans Dragons' captain Sam TomkinsCredit: Lee Parker - CameraSport

Where to bet on Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

Kick-off 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Catalans Dragons to win by one to 12 points
1pt 19-10 bet365

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons predictions

Hull FC stunned champions St Helens with a 34-6 victory last time out but the big test is backing up that result against Super League's top dogs this weekend.

They take on a Catalans Dragons side who have charged to the top of the standings thanks to a six-match winning streak and who saw off in-form Leigh last week.

Catalans have scored 36 points or more in each of their last five league matches and Hull must produce another performance of the season to get anything out of the red-hot Dragons.

There used to be a time when you could take on Catalans at your pleasure when they were away from their Perpignan base, but more caution is needed these days.

There's still a vulnerability when Catalans hit the road, so backing the odds-on favourites is not easily done.

Hull are a tough unit on home soil, as Saints found to their cost, and this could be a pulsating contest that could swing either way.

Backing the home side with the start on the handicap is a tempting way to go but preference is for the Dragons to have the edge winning by no more than 12 points.

Their extra threat in attack suggests they can maintain their winning run on Saturday.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Alex HiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 30 June 2023Last updated 16:36, 30 June 2023
icon
more inRugby League tips
more inRugby League tips