Hull FC v Catalans Dragons predictions and Super League tips: Cats can claw their way to victory

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons predictions

Hull FC stunned champions St Helens with a 34-6 victory last time out but the big test is backing up that result against Super League's top dogs this weekend.

They take on a Catalans Dragons side who have charged to the top of the standings thanks to a six-match winning streak and who saw off in-form Leigh last week.

Catalans have scored 36 points or more in each of their last five league matches and Hull must produce another performance of the season to get anything out of the red-hot Dragons.

There used to be a time when you could take on Catalans at your pleasure when they were away from their Perpignan base, but more caution is needed these days.

There's still a vulnerability when Catalans hit the road, so backing the odds-on favourites is not easily done.

Hull are a tough unit on home soil, as Saints found to their cost, and this could be a pulsating contest that could swing either way.

Backing the home side with the start on the handicap is a tempting way to go but preference is for the Dragons to have the edge winning by no more than 12 points.

Their extra threat in attack suggests they can maintain their winning run on Saturday.

