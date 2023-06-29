Friday's Super League predictions including Leigh Leopards v Hull Kingston Rovers: Leopards to edge past the Robins

Where to watch Leigh Leopards v Hull Kingston Rovers

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Friday

Best bets

Leigh Leopards to win by one to 12 points

1pt 19-10 bet365

Wigan Warriors -16 v Huddersfield Giants 8pm Friday

3pts Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

Wakefield Trinity +8 v Salford Red Devils 7.45pm Friday

2pts 10-11 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Leigh Leopards v Hull Kingston Rovers predictions

Leigh Leopards' eight-match unbeaten run ended last week but they can get back on the winning track in their Super League clash with Hull KR.

Only top-of-the-table Catalans Dragons have been able to better the Leopards in a thrilling 38-30 win for the French outfit last week.

Leigh have been scoring points for fun, and this clash with KR could be a lively affair.

The Robins also like to play on the front foot and will give as good as they get, and Sky viewers could be in for a treat.

KR cruised past Wakefield last week to end a four-match losing streak but Rovers are firmly in the playoff picture, just two points adrift of Wigan in third.

The last four meetings have yielded winning margins of five, six, 38 and six and this could be another tight encounter, with Leigh fancied to have the edge in a victory by no more than 12 points.

Things should be more comfortable for Wigan when they take on hapless Huddersfield.

The Giants have lost six of their last seven matches and rarely get the better of Wigan, who have won eight of their last nine meetings.

All is not well at Huddersfield, who were beaten 54-0 by Leeds last week, and they have lost their last three league matches by an aggregate points total of 132-32.

Wigan were ruthless at Salford last Sunday and a similar performance should see them cover the handicap at the DW Stadium.

Wakefield have won one of their 16 Super League matches this season, but they are a tough nut to crack at Belle Vue and could trouble Salford Red Devils.

Wakey's time in the top flight could be coming to an end, but they have shown some fight in recent weeks and drew 13-13 with Salford earlier this season.

The Red Devils nicked the win courtesy of a golden point in that match, but another tight affair is expected so backing Wakefield with the start looks the way to go.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport