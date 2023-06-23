Racing Post logo
Sport

Polish Speedway Grand Prix predictions and motorsport betting tips: Vaculik can make most of local knowledge

Free motorsport tips, best bets and analysis for the Polish Speedway Grand Prix at Edward Jancarz Stadium in Gorzow, Poland on Saturday

Martin Vaculik leads Patryk Dudek during Speedway Grand Prix in Warsaw, Poland
Martin Vaculik leads Patryk Dudek during Speedway Grand Prix in Warsaw, PolandCredit: NurPhoto

Where to watch the German Grand Prix

Eurosport 2, Quest & Discovery+, 6pm Saturday

Best bet

Martin Vaculik to win Polish Grand Prix

1pt each-way 13-2 bet365 

18+begambleaware.org

Polish Grand Prix predictions

Bartosz Zmarzlik extended his championship advantage to 12 points following a dominant victory in Teterow two weeks ago. 

Zmarzlik was chased home by the consistent Australian pair of Jason Doyle and Jack Holder, who have both now reached three of the four finals staged this season. 

While the smooth, speed-favouring Gorzow circuit may not play to the strengths of Doyle and Holder, it’s a venue where Zmarzlik excels. 

The Pole has a wealth of experience around Gorzow and his Grand Prix form there, which includes eight final appearances from ten starts, makes for impressive reading. 

He’s 6-4 for top honours on Saturday — skinny enough odds in such a competitive field — and Martin Vaculik rates an excellent each-way alternative. 

Vaculik, who has raced for Gorzow in the Polish league since 2021, almost bagged his third Grand Prix win at the Edward Jancarz Stadium when filling the runner-up berth last year. 

The fast-starting Slovak needs to bounce back from a slightly below-par display in Teterow last time, but he would comfortably have made the semi-finals if he hadn’t crashed after catching a rut during his third ride. 

His smooth Prague victory at the beginning of the month remains fresh in the memory and he can make the most of his home track knowledge.

Vaculik’s teammate Anders Thomsen has failed to translate his impressive Gorzow form to the world stage this season, but he won this event in fine style last year and another bold show is anticipated. 

Great Britain’s Dan Bewley deserves a change of fortune after stalling his engine at the tapes during the semi-final in Teterow. He looked nailed on to make the final from the favourable inside gate there and certainly has the speed to feature.

Olly EdenRacing Post Reporter
Published on 23 June 2023Last updated 11:48, 23 June 2023
