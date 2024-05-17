All-Ireland Hurling Championship match predictions and betting tips: Kilkenny to bounce back in emphatic style against Dublin

Best bets

Kilkenny -5

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Clare v Waterford, over 3.5 goals

2pts 13-8 BoyleSports

Waterford +3

1pt 11-10 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Cork over 2.5 goals

1pt 12-5 BoyleSports

All-Ireland Hurling Championship predictions

Dublin v Kilkenny

6pm Saturday

Kilkenny will be baying for blood after drawing with Carlow last weekend and expect a big reaction when they take on Dublin at Parnell Park.

The opening rounds of Leinster can sometimes be quite tame as Galway and Kilkenny are almost guaranteed to progress but following last week's result, Kilkenny could really do with a performance against Dublin and they are well equipped to do so with Eoin Cody returning to the starting 15, although Adrian Mullen and Walter Walsh are still notable absentees.

Dublin subjected Antrim to an emphatic defeat last weekend but their opponents were particularly flat and they may not live with a Kilkenny side who will be ravenous after their disappointing display against Carlow.

The battle between Eoghan O'Donnell and TJ Reid on the edge of the square will be crucial but expect Kilkenny to gain the upper hand from an early stage and ultimately bounce back in good style.

Clare v Waterford

RTE, 2pm Sunday

This should be a cracking encounter between two sides in good form, although Waterford will be disappointed they couldn't get the win against Tipperary two weeks ago.

Davy Fitz's men look a potent force in the Munster Championship this season after an excellent win in the opening round against Cork before drawing with Tipperary in a pulsating encounter.

They have brought huge energy to both their games and their high-octane game yields plenty of goal opportunities. They have rattled the net five times in their first two games and created the opportunities to score more.

Clare have been excellent this season and were unfortunate not to beat Limerick in their opening game before putting up a gutsy display to thwart Cork in their last outing. They've conceded three goals in each of their games but put up a huge 3-26 in their match against Cork so a high-scoring contest seems likely.

While Waterford will find it difficult to beat Clare at home, don't underestimate the visitors, who are worth backing on the handicap in a high-scoring match.

Tipperary v Cork

RTE, 4pm Sunday

This is a difficult game to weigh up as Cork will be buoyed by their seismic win against Limerick last weekend but they are historically not a team to put maximum faith in and facing Tipperary at Semple Stadium is far from straightforward.

Tipperary were underwhelming in their opening game against the All-Ireland champions but were much improved when sharing the spoils with Waterford last time out.

Cork's pace is their main asset and they put that to full use against Limerick. They carry significant a goal threat, particularly with Alan Connolly in full forward, and could have easily scored more than the three goals they plundered last weekend.

Tipperary conceded three goals against Waterford and their defensive capabilities are a bit questionable as they conceded 2-27 to Limerick prior to that. The odds in the win market look about right but it's worth taking a chance that Cork's forward line click again and make it count on the scoreboard.

