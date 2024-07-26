Saturday's men's Olympic predictions and free football tips: France can ease to another high-scoring win

Where to watch

Israel vs Paraguay

Eurosport 5 & Discovery+, 6pm

France vs Guinea

Eurosport 5 & Discovery+, 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

France -1 goal on handicap vs Guinea

1pt 4-6 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Paraguay to beat Israel

1pt 8-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Saturday's men's Olympics football predictions

Olympics hosts France flexed their goalscoring muscle in their opening match in the men's football, cruising to a 3-0 win over the USA, and they can follow up with a comfortable victory over Guinea at the Allianz Riviera.

Thierry Henry's side exploded out of the blocks in the Olympics football on Wednesday with a number of their attacking talents impressing in Marseille.

Skipper Alexandre Lacazette scored and laid on an assist, as did Bayern Munich starlet Michael Olise.

Olise was joined in France's starting line-up by former Crystal Palace teammate Jean-Philippe Mateta in midweek and there are clearly goals in this team.

Prior to the tournament, they reeled off 4-1 and 7-0 friendly wins over Parguay and Dominican Republic and France are worth backing to beat Guinea, who lost their opener to New Zealand, by two goals or more.

Paraguay were expected to compete for top spot in Group D coming into the tournament but a 5-0 defeat to Japan in their opener has understandably dampened enthusiasm.

That said, a 25th-minute red card for Wilder Viera played its part in the mauling and the South Americans were only 1-0 down at the time.

There is attacking quality in Paraguay's ranks in Julio Enciso and Diego Gomez and they are overpriced to bounce back with a win against Israel, who drew 1-1 with Mali in their first contest.

Read more Olympics previews . . .

2024 Olympics men's and women's predictions, odds and cycling time-trial betting tips

2024 Olympics tennis men's and women's predictions, odds and tennis betting tips

Team GB 2024 Olympics medal predictions: Hard to match scale of recent successes



Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.