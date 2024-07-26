2024 Olympics tennis men's and women's predictions, odds and tennis betting tips

Where to watch the tennis at the Olympics

Eurosport 3 & Discovery+ from 11am Saturday

Best bet

Carlos Alcaraz to win gold in men's tennis

3pts 11-8 Paddy Power

Emma Navarro to win second quarter in women's tennis

1pt 9-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

Olympics tennis men's and women's previews

Roland Garros will host the tennis at this summer's Paris Olympics and punters should target clay-court specialists in the betting for the men's and women's singles events.

It will be the first time since London 2012 that a Grand Slam venue has hosted the Olympic tennis and some of the world's greatest players are set to descend on the French capital.

Andy Murray had hoped to conclude his singles career by representing Team GB but he has had to withdraw while in-form Italian Jannik Sinner also pulled out of the men's event due to tonsillitis, and Elena Rybakina is out of the women's singles.

Novak Djokovic is top seed in the men's event but second seed Carlos Alcaraz is undoubtedly the man to beat.

Crowned Wimbledon champion this month, Alcaraz has won the last two Grand Slams after his French Open success at Roland Garros.

That title pursuit featured wins over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Sinner and Alex Zverev and there is every reason to believe Alcaraz can deliver gold for Spain.

He has shown his versatility with major titles on the hard courts and grass but Alcaraz grew up playing on the slower surface and has posted 37 wins in 43 matches on clay going back to the start of 2023.

Alcaraz is odds-on with most firms to win the men's singles event and looks a solid proposition, especially if punters can back him at odds-against.

The women's singles betting is even more top-heavy with Poland's Iga Swiatek expected to dominate on the Parisian clay once again.

It is hard to argue with that assertion given that she picked up her third successive French Open title at the same venue earlier this year.

Indeed, she has won 21 consecutive singles matches at Roland Garros and 35 of her 37 encounters there in her career, last losing in Paris in 2021.

She is not worth taking on in the outright betting but there is value to be had when betting on quarter winners with Emma Navarro of the United States a big price to win the second quarter.

Navarro has impressed on the bigger stages this year, reaching the quarter-finals of Wimbledon after defeating compatriot Coco Gauff when reaching the fourth round of the French Open.

She should not fear anyone in her quarter with Naomi Osaka still finding her feet after a return to the WTA tour this season, while Qinwen Zheng failed to capitalise on being eighth seed at Wimbledon, losing in the first round.

