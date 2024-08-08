Best bets and predictions for day 14 of the 2024 Paris Olympics: Finucane targeting another gold

Where to watch the Olympics in the UK and Ireland

Paris 2024 Olympics day 14 predictions

Athletics predictions

Starts 9.05am

By Phil Agius

While the track and field action should be excellent as ever on Friday in Paris, betting opportunities are scarce with a host of short-priced favourites who are hard to oppose.

The United States are red-hot jollies for both the men's and women's 4x400m relays, with the men's team 1-7 at Paddy Power and the women 1-3.

Botswana look the best alternative in the men's event but it would probably take the Americans to drop the baton for them to have a realistic chance. Great Britain's men have medal prospects, but Ireland could have the stronger chance of making the podium in the women's event with their team led by Rhasidat Adeleke.

Of the finals in the evening session, women's 5,000m gold medallist Beatrice Chebet of Kenya is a strong 1-3 favourite to double up in the 10,000m and could run away from the field, but world champion Gudaf Tsegay looks overpriced at 7-1 and can definitely be backed at 4-6 in Paddy Power's to win a medal market.

Tsegay was only ninth in the 5,000 final but ran the third-fastest women's 10k of all time in May and could be more successful over the longer trip.

The women's 400m final should go the way of 1-4 chance Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic but Britain's Amber Anning (40-1) and Adeleke of Ireland (12-1) are starting in the two lanes on her inside and in contention for podium places.

The men's marathon takes place early on Saturday morning and could produce a memorable battle. The Paris course is much hillier than most championship routes and will provide a real test.

Benson Kipruto of Kenya is the 11-10 favourite and won in Tokyo this year in a fast time but this is his first championship marathon and the different demands could catch him out.

Eliud Kipchoge is going for a third successive Olympic gold after winning in Rio and Tokyo and winning track medals in Beijing and Athens. The 39-year-old was only 10th in Tokyo but is rarely beaten and has tailored his training to prepare for the hills and likely heat.

He looks worth an interest at 3-1, along with Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma at 15-2. Lemma won in Boston this year after opting to test himself on the most undulating course used by the major city events and that preparation could pay off for the 2021 London Marathon winner.

Women's football predictions

Starts 2pm

By Liam Flin

It is shaping up to be a brilliant summer for Spanish football and the women's team can secure bronze when they meet Germany in Lyon.

Both teams have had their setbacks in the tournament but Spain have looked more consistent, winning all three of their group matches and beating Colombia on penalties in the quarter-finals before their surprise semi-final loss to Brazil.

Germany also needed penalties to see off Canada in the last eight but they lost 4-1 to the USA in the group stage and could be pushed aside by the world champions.

Cycling predictions

Starts 1pm

By Phil Agius

Emma Finucane is one of Great Britain's best chances of adding to their gold-medal tally in the final days of the Olympics, but at the prices for the women's sprint, her rival Lea Friedrich of Germany rates the better value bet.

There were millimetres between the pair when Finucane won their world championship final in Glasgow last August, with the Welsh rider winning by 0.018 and 0.031 seconds to take gold.

With Finucane now 4-7 for gold but no longer having a home-crowd advantage and Friedrich on offer at 13-2, the bigger price is more appealing. It's a competitive event over multiple rounds, so short prices are best avoided, with New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews (13-2), Friedrich's teammate Emma Hinze (9-1) and home hope Mathilde Gros (9-1) also in the mix.

Hockey predictions

Starts 1pm

By Phil Agius

The Netherlands were 1-2 favourites at the outset to win the women's hockey tournament and they're 1-25 now as they prepare to face surprise package China in the gold-medal match.

China lost three of their five group games, including a 3-0 defeat by the Dutch, but they have upset Australia and Belgium in the knockout rounds.

Belgium can be backed at 15-8 to beat Argentina in the earlier bronze-medal match after their shootout loss to China.



