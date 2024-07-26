2024 Olympics men's and women's predictions, odds and cycling time-trial betting tips

Where to watch cycling at the Olympics

Best bet

Ellen van Dijk to win gold in the women's time-trial

1pt 4-1 bet365

Josh Tarling to win gold in the men's time-trial

1pt Evs general

Olympics cycling men's and women's time-trials previews

Cycling fans will be able to toast two new Olympic champions with both the women's and men's time-trials included in the day one programme.

The Netherlands' Annemiek van Vleuten has retired since Tokyo and Slovenia's Primoz Roglic is absent after crashing out of the Tour de France, although the route may not have suited either of them. The 32.4km parcours used for both races features long flat sections, including a 5km straight into the finish, and even the forecast light rain shouldn't derail the race.

The first female rider goes off at 1.30pm but the focus will be on the final starter at 2.21pm. American world champion Chloe Dygert is odds-on for gold but has barely competed in 2024 and Ellen van Dijk, out at 2pm, is the selection.

The Dutch rider, herself a three-time world champion, gave birth last year but returned to racing before breaking her ankle in June. Fourth in Tokyo, she came through "the hardest challenge of her career" to be fit and could be rewarded on a course similar to her 2021 and 2022 world TT wins.

There's a genuine medal hope for Team GB in the men's TT, with European champion Josh Tarling of Wales off at 4.15pm. He is the first off in what looks like a three-rider race against Filippo Ganna (4.20pm) and world champion Remco Evenepoel (4.21pm).

Both Tarling and Italy's Ganna have prioritised the Olympics and are built for the route, while Belgium's Evenepoel is hot off finishing third on his Tour debut, winning a time trial and the white jersey.

Will he be fatigued or in form? Will Tarling and Ganna lack race fitness when they roll off the ramp? Those three should sweep the medals, and Tarling's rapid improvement and ability to peak when it matters, even at 20, make him a backable favourite.

