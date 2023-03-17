Where to watch UFC 286

BT Sport Box Office, from 7pm Saturday

Best bets

Leon Edwards to win

1pt 2-1

Justin Gaethje to win

1.5pts 15-8 Boyles, bet365

Roman Dolidze to win

2pts 9-4 bet365

UFC 286 preview

Leon Edwards makes the maiden defence of his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286.

It's the conclusion to their trilogy after Usman won the 2015 meeting by decision and Edwards earned revenge to claim the belt at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City.

Edwards won the first round but started to gas out and was losing on all three judges' scorecards going into the fifth before a Hail Mary head kick sealed a knockout victory with 56 seconds left on the clock.

Birmingham's Edwards claimed the altitude in Utah stopped him from building on a positive start and believes it will be a different story at London's O2 on Saturday.

Usman is likely to lean heavily on his wrestling skills this time but Edwards will be well prepared and should be able to out-work and outscore his rival to retain the belt.

Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev clash at lightweight in the co-main in a bout that isn't expected to go three rounds.

Gaethje has picked up 19 of his 23 wins by knockout and eight of Fiziev's 12 victories have come via that route.

Ultimately, Gaethje's experience at the top level should prevail to see him get back on track for another title shot.

Middleweight rivals Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze kick off the main card and the latter offers good value.

Dolidze has rolled through the division, winning six of his seven fights since signing for the UFC.

Vettori is undoubtedly his biggest test yet but Dolidze, who is extremely well rounded, looks set to continue his charge towards the belt

