The Masters 2024: Steve Palmer's tournament winner predictions & free golf betting tips

When to bet on the Masters

By 1.30pm on Thursday

Where can I watch the Masters?

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 2pm on Thursday

Steve Palmer's Masters 2024 predictions

Scottie Scheffler

8pts 9-2 BoyleSports

Bryson DeChambeau

3pts each-way 35-1 bet365, Hills

Sahith Theegala

2pts each-way 45-1 bet365, Hills

Sepp Straka

1pt each-way 175-1 bet365, Hills

Steve Palmer's Masters preview

The weight of history will again be pressing down on the shoulders of Rory McIlroy at Augusta National this week and it is a brave punter who backs the Northern Irishman to overcome that handicap.

This week will be the tenth time McIlroy has arrived at the Cathedral of Pines praying for golfing immortality. Completing the final leg of a career Grand Slam of Majors at Augusta would put him alongside Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as members of the most elite club in sport.

The mental strain has proved too much for McIlroy in the past, not least 12 months ago. Despite getting his swing in mint condition in the lead-up to the last Masters, McIlroy capitulated in round two and missed the cut by two shots.

The 34-year-old is loaded with experience and perspective – and has read a ton of books on stoicism in a bid to build resilience – but overcoming that desperation for a Green Jacket is such a huge psychological challenge.

It is almost ten years since McIlroy last won a Major – the 2014 US PGA – and it may be the case that he needs to add a fifth Major victory in either the US PGA, US Open or Open before he has the belief and composure for the ultimate triumph at Augusta.

Nobody since Sarazen in 1935 delivered the final leg of a Slam at Augusta. Back then, the Masters was in only its second year and lacked status. McIlroy has to do it under much greater fanfare and pressure. Greg Norman and Ernie Els did not manage to win a Masters, even without the Slam burden.

McIlroy's iron-play was eyecatchingly good en route to third place in the Texas Open last week, but the Jacket he covets so much looks set to remain elusive.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Scottie Scheffler 9-2

While McIlroy is filled with inevitable tension as soon as he sets foot on the hallowed turf where he dreams of becoming an all-time great, Scottie Scheffler breezes around Augusta National safe in the knowledge he has a Green Jacket in his wardrobe.

Scheffler was at the course on Sunday, playing a practice round with his sister Molly, oozing the confidence and assurance of a man who knows he could turn this Masters into a procession. The world number one seems capable of not just winning this Masters, but winning it comfortably.

The odds against Scheffler's name should arguably be even shorter than they are, given his potential for domination. Barring injury or illness, the favourite seems almost certain to contend, given he is peerless from tee to green, has become a more consistent putter, and is blessed with the finest temperament in the game.

That calmness and poise was shown to incredible effect in the Players Championship a month ago. Despite suffering a sudden neck injury which caused pain and discomfort for the two middle rounds of the tournament, Scheffler battled to stay in touch, then fired a sensational Sunday 64 for an epic triumph.

Second place in the Houston Open the week before last was a useful warm-up in some breeze, given wind is forecast for the first two rounds of the Masters, and PGA Tour form figures of 1-1-2 look set to be enhanced further. Scheffler has finished inside the top 20 in his last nine tournaments, winning three of them.

Masters results of 19-18-1-10 show how Scheffler quickly fell in love with Augusta. Hosting the Champions Dinner last year was particularly awkward given the animosity between the PGA Tour and LIV – and Tiger Woods in 2002 is the last player to retain the Masters title – but this time the Scheff is relaxed and loose.

Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson are fairly recent examples of Masters champions who won their second Jacket two years after their first, and Scheffler can do likewise. Alongside ace caddie Ted Scott – a three-time Masters-winning bagman – Scheffler's course-management is typically faultless.

Scheffler is first on the PGA Tour for strokes-gained on approach and first for greens in regulation. The 27-year-old has a first baby coming at the end of this month, so knows some time off is coming up, meaning he can put everything he has into Masters week. Expect a ruthless performance.

Next best bet

Bryson DeChambeau 35-1

The main threat to Scheffler this week may come from his fellow Dallas resident Bryson DeChambeau, who appears great each-way value.

The 2020 US Open champion has failed to contend in his previous seven Masters starts, but the modern DeChambeau is a more mature, balanced player, who looks ready to sustain a title tilt this time. Never before has he been more content with his equipment, his health and his swing.

DeChambeau finished as low amateur at Augusta on his debut in 2016 (21st place). He was badly struggling with wrist and hip problems before missing his first Masters cut in 2022, then arrived in poor form when missing the cut by a shot last year.

The DeChambeau in Georgia this week is a different animal. He got himself fully fit and firing after last year's Masters, finishing second in LIV Andalucia in July, then winning LIV Greenbrier by six shots, carding a Sunday 58. A second trophy came at LIV Chicago in September.

This term, DeChambeau has continued to impress, with LIV form figures of 4-7-7 from his last three starts. A tidy closing 68 at Doral on Sunday has set him up nicely for the first Major of the year. He finished fourth in the US PGA last season.

Other selections

Sahith Theegala 45-1

Sepp Straka 175-1

Augusta and Sahith Theegala could be a match made in heaven and the swashbuckling Californian could spend a couple of decades contending at this famous venue. Long off the tee, typically accurate on approach, and with a short-game to die for, Theegala has all the tools to make merry in the year's first Major.

Ninth place on his debut 12 months ago could be followed by something even better this time. He has since become a PGA Tour champion, was runner-up in The Sentry in his first start of 2024, and can boast rock-solid form figures of 20-5-37-6-9-28 from his last six tournaments.

Complete your staking plan with Sepp Straka, who has been dismissed too easily in the betting. The Austrian has lived in Georgia since he was 14 and has respectable Masters form figures of 30-46 in his adopted home state.

Straka finished seventh in last year's US PGA, was second in the Open, then played his part in a triumphant European Ryder Cup side. Second place behind Scheffler in the Hero World Challenge in December was followed by a quiet spell – baby son Leo was born that month and became the priority – but Straka was third for greens in regulation in the Players Championship a month ago and may have found his swing in time to be a Masters contender.

Danny Willett was a shock winner of the Masters in 2016 soon after becoming a father – perhaps it could be a similar story for the underrated Straka.

The Masters lowdown and Augusta course guide

Course Augusta National, Augusta, Georgia

Prize money $18m ($3.24m to the winner)

Length 7,555 yards

Par 72 – four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Field 89 The cut The top 50 players (plus ties) qualify for the final 36 holes

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Scottie Scheffler (1), Rory McIlroy (2), Jon Rahm (3), Wyndham Clark (4), Xander Schauffele (5)

Course records – 72 holes 268 Dustin Johnson (2020 ) 18 holes 63 Nick Price (1986), Greg Norman (1996)

Course winners taking part Fred Couples, Jose Maria Olazabal (twice), Tiger Woods (five times), Vijay Singh, Mike Weir, Phil Mickelson (three times), Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Bubba Watson (twice), Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Danny Willett, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm

When to bet By 1.30pm on Thursday

When to watch Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 2pm on Thursday

Time difference Georgia is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Last week – Texas Open 1 A Bhatia (60-1), 2 D McCarthy (66-1), 3 R McIlroy (10-1), 4 R Henley (50-1), T5 A Schenk (90-1), B Todd (80-1), T7 H Matsuyama (20-1), B Martin (275-1), T Fleetwood (35-1); LIV Golf Miami 1 D Burmester (28-1), 2 S Garcia (30-1), 3 M Wolff (80-1), T4 M Leishman (100-1), J Rahm (13-2), T Hatton (16-1), T7 B DeChambeau (10-1), L Oosthuizen (22-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview Home of the Masters since 1934, Augusta is the only Major venue which is used every season, typically in the spring. The 2020 (Covid-delayed) edition was in November. The course demands accurate iron-shots to the fastest greens in golf. Avoiding three-putts is challenging given the severity of the undulations. Sound course management is required to find the easiest spots from which to putt. The two par-fives on the back-nine, the 13th and 15th, have been lengthened over the last two years, making them much more difficult to reach in two shots. The only significant alteration to the 2023 set-up is at the second hole, where the tee has been moved back ten yards, demanding a slightly more drawn drive.

Story of last year Jon Rahm defeated Brooks Koepka by four shots in what became a virtual weekend duel. Phil Mickelson carded a final-round 65 to share second place with Koepka

Weather forecast Rain on Thursday, with a thunder threat and moderate breezes, and temperatures in the early-20s. Clearer skies Friday and slightly less wind, before a sunny, calm weekend

Type of player suited to the challenge Length is a significant advantage, with grass cut towards the tees and balls stopping quickly on generous fairways which are flanked by thin trees. Only two of the last 23 Masters have been won by a short-hitter (Mike Weir in 2003 and Zach Johnson in 2007). Powerhouses are able to attack the small targets with loft in hand. Accurate approaches are the key to success.

Key attribute Accuracy

Steve Palmer's Masters key stat

The last 14 Masters winners were inside the top 30 of the world rankings at the time of their victory

