The Masters
The Masters 2024: Steve Palmer's guide for all 89 players in the Augusta National field

Racing Post golf expert Steve Palmer profiles the field for the 2024 Masters, which starts at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday

When does the Masters start?

1.30pm on Thursday

Where to watch the Masters

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 2pm on Thursday

Steve Palmer's guide to the 2024 Masters field

Ludvig Aberg

Swedish sensation making Major debut. The former world number one amateur has won on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, as well as being a Ryder Cup winner. All class, but debutants typically struggle.

Steve Palmer

Published on 9 April 2024inThe Masters

Last updated 15:56, 9 April 2024

