Racing Post's LIV Golf London first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch LIV Golf London

Live on LIVGolf.com from 2.15pm on Friday

Best bets

Bryson DeChambeau to win 2.15pm three-ball

3pts 5-6 bet365

Branden Grace yop South African

2pts 13-8 bet365

Patrick Reed top-five finish

1pt 3-1 Hills, bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

LIV Golf London first-round preview

The Centurion Club was where it all started for LIV Golf last year and the Tour returns to the Hertfordshire course this weekend for its ninth event of the 2023 season.

There have been six individual winners to date but Bryson DeChambeau is still looking for his first LIV success, although the former US Open champion looks to be getting closer.

It’s been 28 months since the American last won a professional tournament, with injuries and loss of form setting him back over the last couple of years.

However, there have been some positive signs for DeChambeau, who has finished inside the top ten in each of the last three LIV events.

Second place at Valderrama last week will certainly have boosted the American's confidence. A second-round 64 was particularly promising as DeChambeau finished only a shot behind winner Talor Gooch.

DeChambeau didn’t play at Centurion last year but he has been paired with out-of-form duo Kevin Na and Bubba Watson – who were both well down the field in Andalusia - and he looks a good bet to win his three-ball, which starts at 2.15pm.

South African golfers dominated at Centurion last year, when Charl Schwartzel won the inaugural LIV tournament by a shot over compatriot Hennie Du Plessis with fellow South African Branden Grace in third.

A six-over par first round from Grace last week put paid to any hopes of victory, but prior to that the 35-year-old had shown very encouraging signs.

He finished third in Tulsa, where he lost out in a playoff against Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith, and followed that up with second place in Washington.

Another big name in good form heading into the London event is Patrick Reed, who finished fifth in Spain last week.

That was the former Masters champion's third top-five finish in his last six LIV tournaments, and Reed also claimed two top-15 spots at Singapore in April and Tulsa in May.

At 3-1 Reed looks a nice price to finish in the first five at Centurion.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport