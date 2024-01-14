Steve Palmer's Sony Open in Hawaii final-round golf betting tips and predictions

Where to watch the Sony Open

Sky Sports Golf, 6pm Sunday

Best bets

Taylor Montgomery to win the 6.50pm threeball

3pts 7-5 bet365, Betfair, Power

Ben Silverman to win the Sony Open

1pt each-way 40-1 general

Story so far

Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray are joint-leaders of the Sony Open in Hawaii with 18 holes to play at Waialae Country Club.

Bradley, a pre-tournament 55-1 chance, has become 15-8 favourite, while Murray, a 400-1 rag ante-post, can be backed at 11-2. Both men have reached 14 under par through three rounds in Honolulu.

Bradley, US PGA champion in 2011, is a six-time PGA Tour winner. Murray has won once on the PGA Tour – the 2017 Barbasol Championship – but also has three Korn Ferry Tour titles to his name. Two of those Korn Ferry successes came last year.

Sam Stevens, a PGA Tour maiden, is alone in second place, one shot off the pace, while last week's Sentry champion, Chris Kirk, is among a logjam of players tied for fourth place, three shots off the lead.

Perfect weather is forecast for the final day, with sunshine and benign skies. The final threeball of Bradley, Murray and Stevens is scheduled to tee off at 7.50pm UK and Ireland time.

Sony Open l eaderboard

-14 Keegan Bradley, Grayson Murray

-13 Sam Stevens

-11 Ben Silverman, Taiga Semikawa, Matthieu Pavon, Chris Kirk, Byeong Hun An

Best odds for the Sony Open

15-8 K Bradley, 11-2 G Murray, 8 S Stevens, 9 C Kirk, 12 B H An, 25 M Pavon, 28 T Semikawa, 33 K Kitayama, 40 B Silverman, E Grillo, 50 bar

Sony Open final-round predictions

The Sony Open in Hawaii seems wide open with 18 holes to play. With fantastic weather expected throughout the final round, birdies should be plentiful, and anyone within six shots of the lead will still feel they have title hopes.

That is particularly the case given a final threeball which could easily tread water. Keegan Bradley is the most decorated player in the group, but the 37-year-old often suffers spells of miserable putting, so he makes no appeal at short prices on a day of low scoring.

Grayson Murray is wildly inconsistent – he often goes from the sublime to the ridiculous – so the cocky Carolinian is also difficult to trust going into Sunday.

Sam Stevens is a PGA Tour maiden deep in the putting statistics – he can struggle to convert chances on the greens – so there seems every chance that the final threeball provides a scene of anger and frustration. With Bradley's slow pace of play, Murray's hair-trigger temper, and the inexperience of Stevens, things could turn ugly.

Chris Kirk is being shown respect in the market after his Sentry success, but he rarely produces fireworks on the greens, so preference is for rummaging deeper in the betting for a Sunday outright investment. Ben Silverman seems worth a small each-way play at 40-1, given terms of a quarter the odds, first three places.

From three shots behind, Silverman can stay in contention throughout. The 36-year-old Canadian earned promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour last season – and the key moment came with victory in The Bahamas. With a penchant for island golf, Silverman could be ready for a PGA Tour breakthrough in Honolulu.

Silverman has spoken with great confidence about how he feels more ready for this PGA Tour opportunity – this is his second spell as a member – and some excellent golf over the first three days of the Sony has backed up that assertion.

With Bradley, Murray and Stevens expected to falter, the group on 11 under appear the players punters should be concentrating on, and Silverman seems the most underrated of the quintet in the betting.

Final-round threeball punters are pointed towards Taylor Montgomery, who is in a completely different league to his playing partners Carl Yuan and Stewart Cink on the greens. On a day when Waialae should serve up a birdie-fest, Montgomery seems much the most likely to provide the lion's share.

