Steve Palmer's Australian Open predictions and free golf betting tips

Steve Palmer's Australian Open predictions

Cameron Davis

3.5pts each-way 9-1 bet365, Ladbrokes

David Micheluzzi

1.5pts each-way 33-1 general

Cameron Smith and Min Woo Lee will hog the early attention in the Australian Open this week – the spotlight falling on them for different reasons. Former world number two Smith is under scrutiny after an abysmal Australian PGA Championship performance, while Lee won that tournament and is well fancied for a quickfire double.

Smith, nine over par in the Aussie PGA, was lacklustre from the off and clearly underprepared. His falling world ranking means his Olympics place is under threat. He has doubtless been knuckling down on the practice ground since his Brisbane flop and better can be expected in Sydney this week, but his confidence must have taken a significant hit.

Lee is more tempting after his 20-under-par Brisbane masterclass, but with water everywhere this week and firm, fast terrain, the aggressive Perth man could come unstuck. He missed the cut in the 2019 Australian Open at The Australian.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Cameron Davis 9-1

With fanfare and distraction around the top two in the betting this week, this seems an ideal opportunity for mild-mannered local Cameron Davis to showcase his undoubted class. The Sydney man could be set to win a second Australian Open in his home city.

The Australian Open should provide more of a ball-striking examination than last week's Aussie PGA, in which Davis carded four solid rounds in the 60s for a share of seventh place, not holing much on the dancefloors. The tougher tee-to-green test suits this sweet swinger, who has posted a top-ten finish in six of his last eight tournaments.

Davis was third in the Fortinet Championship on the PGA Tour in September and is playing well enough to relish this week's local gig. The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers and has returned to the scene of his first professional success.

Going into the 2017 Australian Open at The Australian, Davis was ranked 1,494th in the world. He was missing cuts on the Canadian Tour at the time, learning his trade, but a return to Sydney and the grasses he grew up playing on inspired him. The fresh-faced youngster opened with a 63 and closed with a 64 to take the title in a dream-come-true success.

Davis won on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, then on the PGA Tour in 2021, before making his Presidents Cup debut last year. The career progress has continued this year with some great golf in prestigious events, including sixth place in the Players Championship and fourth in the US PGA. The forecast for tough Sunday conditions plays into the hands of the course-proven local.

Next best bet

David Micheluzzi 33-1

A rising star of Australian golf may provide the greatest challenge to the market leaders. David Micheluzzi, a 27-year-old who has won four times on his home circuit in the last 14 months, is full of form and confidence.

Micheluzzi won the Victorian PGA Championship the week before last and finished 18th in the Aussie PGA on Sunday. He has a DP World Tour card safely in his pocket through winning the Australasian Order of Merit and can approach this week's assignment in relatively relaxed mood.

Despite being world number 923 at the time, Micheluzzi finished fifth in the 2018 Australian Open at The Lakes, so he will be looking forward to tackling that track this week. He was still outside the world's top 900 when he finished 33rd at The Australian in the 2019 Australian Open.

Australian Open courses guide

Courses The Australian Golf Club and The Lakes Golf Club, Sydney, Australia

Prize money A$1.7m (A$283,390 to the winner)

Lengths The Australian 6,609 yards; The Lakes 6,248 yards

Pars The Australian 71; The Lakes 72

Field 144 The cut Top 60 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Cameron Smith (20), Min Woo Lee (38), Cameron Davis (43), Adam Scott (46), Adrian Meronk (48)

Course records - 72 holes The Australian 269 Matt Jones (2019); 269 Geoff Ogilvy (2010) 18 holes The Australian 61 Rodney Pampling (2015); The Lakes 63 John Senden (2011)

Course winners taking part Peter Lonard (The Australian), Geoff Ogilvy (The Lakes), Matt Jones (The Australian, twice), Cameron Davis (The Australian)

Time difference Sydney is 11 hours ahead of the UK and Ireland

Last week – Australian PGA Championship 1 Min Woo Lee (6-1), 2 R Hoshino (60-1), 3 M Leishman (22-1), 4 C Luck (66-1), 5 J Niemann (14-1), 6 A Scott (11-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview The Australian has hosted 21 Australian Opens, most recently in 2004, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019. The Lakes has staged seven Australian Opens, most recently in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2018. This week's field plays 18 holes at each venue for the first 36 holes of the tournament, then the cut-makers play the final 36 holes at The Australian, which has been redesigned and revised by Jack Nicklaus through the years. There are lots of water hazards at The Australian, as well as at The Lakes, a short course which has 97 bunkers to defend itself. The Australian is a tight track with firm, fast greens, while The Lakes, redesigned by Mike Clayton in 2006, is open and links-like

Story of last year Adrian Meronk romped to a five-shot victory in the first Australian Open staged at two courses – Victoria and Kingston Heath in Melbourne

Weather forecast Sunny, pleasant and calm for the most part, but there is a threat of a thunderstorm on Thursday afternoon and a fresh breeze is expected for round four

Type of player suited to the challenge All-round accuracy and a deft touch are required to safely negotiate The Australian, while precision on approach and a sharp short-game are the keys to success at The Lakes

Key attribute Accuracy

Spotlight insight

Five of the last eight Australian Opens have been won by overseas raiders

