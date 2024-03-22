Gaelic Football League predictions and GAA betting tips: Cork the cornerstone of weekend hopes

Best bets

Cork

4pts 13-8 Boylesports

Donegal -2

3pts 10-11 general

Kildare

2pts 7-4 Boylesports

Allianz Football League predictions

Cork v Armagh

7pm Saturday

Armagh and Donegal remain unbeaten in the league and both have been promoted to the top tier with a game to spare. They will meet each other in the Division 2 decider next weekend but, before then, one of those sides looks set to come unstuck.

Armagh make the long trip south to face a rejuvenated Rebels outfit and, with one eye on next weekend's final, they could be vulnerable to a side who have won their last three games in a row and scored seven points in a row to close out a four-point win away to Meath last Saturday.

Neither side has anything to play for but Cork have found some much-needed form and, with every passing week, they are getting back vital pieces of their jigsaw.

Steven Sherlock sprung from the bench to kick three points against Meath, while Conor Corbett continues to impress in the full-forward line alongside Brian Hurley.

Armagh won't be going gung ho for glory. They have bigger fish to fry in the decider and a home win and fourth victory on the bounce look on the cards for Cork. They are one of the form sides in the country and had they not started the campaign so sluggishly, this outing could have been a promotion showdown.

Kieran McGeeney has named an unusually strong side for a dead rubber encounter, but don't be surprised if the team that lines out on Saturday night is unrecognisable from the one named midweek.

Donegal v Meath

7pm Saturday

So Armagh's unbeaten record could come unstuck in round seven, but don't expect Donegal to suffer a similar fate. Indeed, Jim McGuinness's men look terrific value to defy a two-point handicap against Meath

For starters, Donegal are at home and their record at Ballybofey is superb. Secondly, Colm O'Rourke has made seven changes from the side who faced Cork last weekend and that's a lot of surgery for a side against one of the top dogs in the division.

Goalkeeper Sean Brennan, who has been a revelation this spring with his scoring, has been rested and Billy Hogan comes in between the posts for his debut, while Adam McDonnell, Diarmuid Moriarty, Ross Ryan and Keith Curtis all come into the starting 15. It will be some vital experience for all of those, but they could be in for a rude awakening.

A home win looks a banker and it could be more straightforward than the handicap suggests.

Kildare v Louth

7pm Saturday

Kildare have had a wretched league campaign. It could not possibly have gone any worse, but, even so, 7-4 against Louth? Those numbers would have been the other way around had they met in round one.

The Lilywhites' latest loss was a six-point drubbing at the hands of Donegal, but it is worth pointing out that match was in the melting pot halfway through the second half but Kildare failed to score in the final 20 minutes.

Kildare may be a mess but 7-4 against Louth is just too big to turn down. The Wee County hit Fermanagh for six in the last round, but their rivals were the architects of their own downfall there and were punished for poor kick outs on quite a few occasions.

If Kildare can get a 70-minute performance from Kevin Feely and if Alex Beirne can pick up from where he left off against Donegal, Kildare could end a rotten league campaign with a belated first win.

