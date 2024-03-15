Gaelic Football League predictions and GAA betting tips: Count on Cork to make it three wins in a row

Best bets

Cork

3pts 5-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

Cork -2

2pts 5-2 Paddy Power

Galway over 13.5 points

3pts 5-6 Paddy Power

Galway -1

1pt 4-1 Paddy Power

Allianz Football League predictions

Meath v Cork

2pm Saturday

Cork have finally awoken from their winter slumber, just in the nick of time as they had no points from their opening three games and seemed to be staring relegation in the face.

The Rebels have got their act together over the last two rounds, sneaking a narrow win in Fermanagh and producing their best display of the campaign to blow away Kildare last time.

The way in which they dug themselves out of a hole there was most impressive as they went 2-2 to 0-3 down early, but exploded into a 2-12 to 2-5 lead by the middle of the second half.

Given their lengthy injury list at the start of the campaign, it was always going to take Cork a couple of rounds to find their stride and they are starting to get key players such as Stephen Sherlock, Ruairi Deane and Sean Powter back into the side.

Meath must have been gutted not to bank maximum points from their visit to Cavan in round five as they controlled that game for long periods, but needed a late converted free from their superb goalkeeper Sean Brennan to earn a share of the spoils.

They might live to regret getting only one point there, as Cork look like a team coming to the boil nicely and they can leave Navan with maximum points.

Galway v Dublin

3pm Saturday, RTE

Galway didn't manage to hit 14 points in any of their first three outings in Division 1, so it might seem strange to expect them to do so against the best team in the competition, but the Tribesmen are capable of surpassing the 13.5 points spread when Dublin visit Pearse Stadium.

Despite hitting the ground running this spring, Dublin have conceded 14 points or more in all five of their outings. Indeed, their average concession is 15.8 points per game. It has been their lethal attacking unit, led by the unstoppable Con O'Callaghan, which has got them over the line in games.

Galway stumbled from the traps but have beaten Tyrone and Monaghan away in two of their last three games. They kicked 3-12 in the seven-point success over the Farney army and had their chances to beat Derry too, but didn't take advantage of the elements in the second half and conceded goals at the wrong times.

Despite the dreadful conditions, Galway still managed to score 1-11 that day against Derry and they have solid shooters from distance. Dublin's defence is fragile, and while O'Callaghan might get them out of jail, the hosts should be able to get to 14 points at the very least. That looks the best bet on the match coupon.

It is hard to resist having a little nibble on Galway to win by two points or more at 4-1 as well. The market suggests there is more of a gap between the sides than there probably is.

