France v Morocco Women's World Cup predictions and odds

Where to watch

France Women v Morocco Women

BBC One, midday Tuesday

Best bets

France to win & over 3.5 goals

1pt 11-8 bet365, BoyleSports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Women's World Cup predictions

England are 12-5 from 11-4 to win the Women's World Cup after scraping through to the quarter-finals on penalties against Nigeria.

England, who won their group earlier in the tournament, were second best for large periods of their 0-0 draw with the Super Falcons, and the Lionesses' future in the tournament was in the balance when Lauren James was sent off for stamping on Michelle Alozie's back in the 87th minute.

That left England a player down in extra time but they held their nerve to win 4-2 on penalties and set up a quarter-final with the winner of Tuesday's last-16 clash between Colombia and Jamaica.

The final match in the first knockout round takes place later on Tuesday between Group F winners France and Women's World Cup debutants Morocco, who progressed from Group H as runners-up.

Morocco have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround at the tournament, having opened up with a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Germany before a pair of 1-0 wins over South Korea and Colombia.

They are the only debutants at this year's tournament to have made the knockout stage but it is hard to ignore that humbling against Germany, which suggests they may struggle against another big gun in France.

The French have gone from strength to strength down under, beating Brazil 2-1 and Panama 6-3 in their last two games.

Even in the absence of injured duo Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino, Les Bleues have looked lively in the final third with Kadidiatou Diani netting a hat-trick last time out.

They could again rack up the goals against Morocco so backing a French victory in a match featuring at least four goals could be the way to go.

The winners of the Adelaide contest will play tournament co-hosts Australia in the quarter-finals after the Matildas beat Denmark 2-0 on Monday.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport