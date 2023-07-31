Women's World Cup Tuesday predictions including China v England and Argentina v Sweden

Where to watch

It has not been spectacular but Euro 2022 champions England have made steady progress at the Women's World Cup and should secure a place in the competition's knockout stage at the expense of China in Adelaide on Tuesday.

The Lionesses have won each of their first two matches 1-0 against Haiti and Denmark and although neither were dazzling performances, they sit top of their section and require just a point to progress to the last 16.

The performance against the Danes was improved as England saw 71 per cent of the ball, although the victory was somewhat tainted by an injury to crucial midfielder Keira Walsh.

A dreaded ACL injury has since been ruled out but Walsh will be missing for the game against China, meaning England may need to play a touch more conservatively without their defensive shield.

Georgia Stanway is one player who could be forced into a deeper role, limiting England's attacking thrust, and backing a low-scoring win could be the way to go.

All four matches in Group D have finished 1-0 and England could be worth backing to record another shutout success.

In Group G, Sweden have already booked their spot in the last 16 but the European powerhouses are unlikely to take their foot off the pedal against Argentina, who have to win to stand any chance of progressing.

Argentina have a mountain to climb and have failed to win any of their previous 11 matches at the Women's World Cup, whereas Sweden are well versed in major tournament football, having reached the semi-finals of Euro 2022 and the 2019 Women's World Cup.

They spanked Italy 5-0 last time out, managing 21 shots in the match, and they can win a high-scoring game against the Argentinians, who need to go for victory.

After a 1-0 loss to Italy in their opener, Argentina played their part in a captivating 2-2 draw with South Africa last time out with Sophia Braun and Romina Nunez getting on the scoresheet.

With that in mind, goals could be on the cards so a Sweden win and over 2.5 goals looks the way to play it.

