Women's World Cup Saturday predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Brazil to beat France

1pt 7-4 bet365

No goalscorer in Panama v Jamaica

1pt 6-1 general

Women's World Cup predictions

It is time for arguably the game of the group stage at the Women's World Cup on Saturday as Herve Renard's France take on a Brazil side in excellent form in Brisbane.

These are the two big hitters in Group F but they enjoyed contrasting starts to the tournament in Australia and New Zealand as France were held to a 0-0 draw with Jamaica while Brazil pummelled Panama 4-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Ary Borges.

The Brazilians left nothing to chance in that match, racking up 32 shots, ten of which were on target, and they could be problematic opponents for Les Bleues.

Renard's side failed to make the most of their 73 per cent possession against minnows Jamaica and that was the second match in which they have failed to score after losing 1-0 to Australia in a warm-up match this month.

Under Swedish head coach Pia Sundhage, Brazil have evolved into a more physical and defensively stable side and that has shown in recent results, as they edged Germany 2-1 in a friendly back in April and took Euro 2022 champions England to penalties at the Women's Finalissima at Wembley.

They now look better equipped at handling the big guns and they seem overpriced to chalk up another key win in Group F against France, who will also be missing captain Wendie Renard in defence for this contest.

The group's other match is Panama against Jamaica and goals could be in short supply in Perth.

Panama in particular will be after a response after their drubbing by Brazil but prior to that match they had won ten of their last 14 matches and they will be hoping to make life tough for the Reggae Girlz, who will be without star striker Khadija Shaw, who is suspended.

While Jamaica showed tremendous defensive resilience against France, they did not offer a lot going forward, managing just two shots on target, and without Shaw they may lack the quality to capitalise on any Panama vulnerabilities.

With that in mind, a low-scoring game is likely and a bet on no goalscorer could be the way to go.

