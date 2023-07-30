Women's World Cup predictions including Ireland v Nigeria and Portugal v USA

Where to watch

Ireland will be heading home from the Women's World Cup regardless of their result in their final group match with Nigeria but they will nonetheless be determined to go out with a bang in Brisbane.

Playing in their maiden Women's World Cup campaign, the Girls in Green have by no means disgraced themselves, pushing co-hosts Australia close in a 1-0 defeat in their opener before losing 2-1 to Canada, having led for nearly the entire first half.

But their journey is about to come to an end and Nigeria's added quality and incentive to win could give them the edge at the Suncorp Stadium.

The Super Falcons defied expectations to take four points off Canada and Australia, having picked up friendly wins over Costa Rica, Haiti and New Zealand before the World Cup.

With Barcelona ace Asisat Oshoala likely to come into the starting line-up after scoring from off the bench last time out, Nigeria are worth a bet to win.

In Group B's other fixture, tournament co-hosts Australia can book their place in the knockout stage with a win over Canada.

Canada have one more point than the Matildas but will come up against a lively Melbourne crowd on Monday and Australia can make home advantage count.

The other big plus for Australia is the return of star player Sam Kerr, who missed the first two matches but should start against Canada and has shown for Women's Super League club Chelsea that she is a player for the big occasion.

Portugal claimed their first Women's World Cup win last Thursday, easing past Vietnam 2-0, and they can put up a fight in their final group fixture with defending champions the USA.

It has been a decent first tournament from the Portuguese, who put in a solid defensive display in their 1-0 loss to the Netherlands to begin with before showing terrific attacking fluency in their win over the Vietnamese, racking up 29 shots, nine of which were on target.

The USA, who are on an 11-game unbeaten run, are of course a completely different proposition and should win this one to advance to the last 16.

But they have gone into this tournament light at the back in the absence of skipper Becky Sauerbrunn and backing a USA win and both teams to score could be the way to go.

