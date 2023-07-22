Women's World Cup: Predictions for Jamaica v France and Italy v Argentina

Where to watch

France Women v Jamaica Women

ITV1, 11am Sunday

Italy Women v Argentina Women

ITV1, 7am Monday

Best bets

Eugenie Le Sommer to score first in France v Jamaica

1pt 11-4 bet365

Italy to win to nil v Argentina

1pt 29-20 Coral

Women's World Cup predictions

France have shown significant progress in the last few years, having reached the quarter-finals of the 2019 Women's World Cup before making the last four at Euro 2022, and they are expected to run out comfortable winners against Jamaica on Sunday.

The French looked in good shape at Euro 2021, winning their opening match of the tournament 5-1 against Italy, and they were only beaten 2-1 by Germany in the semi-finals.

A fractured relationship between head coach Corinne Diacre and her players threatened to hold the team back but she has since left the position and France are now under the stewardship of experienced boss Herve Renard, who will be after a fast start.

Not having Delphine Cascarino or Marie-Antoinette Katoto is a blow for the French but in Eugenie Le Sommer, they have a capable forward who could be worth a bet to score first in Sydney.

Le Sommer has 89 goals for her country and scored twice against Colombia in April before getting on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win over Ireland at the start of last month.

Italy were surprise quarter-finals at the last Women's World Cup in France four years ago and can begin their bid to make the knockout stages with a solid win over Argentina.

Argentina are 12 places below their opponents in the women's world rankings and Italy can draw confidence from some resolute defensive performances in their warm-up matches, having drawn 0-0 with Morocco and beaten New Zealand 1-0.

Le Azzurre were by no means disgraced at the Arnold Clark Cup earlier this year either, finishing third out of four teams, beating South Korea and running Belgium and England close in 2-1 defeats.

They look worth a bet to record a win to nil in Auckland.

