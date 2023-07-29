Women's World Cup Sunday predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Germany v Colombia

ITV1, 10:30am Sunday

Japan v Spain

ITV1, 8am Monday

Best bet

Germany to win & both teams to score

1pt 12-5 BoyleSports

Spain

2pts 20-23 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Women's World Cup predictions

The first of the final round of group games at the Women’s World Cup takes place on Sunday morning, with hosts New Zealand’s fate to be decided in Group A, along with that of Norway, Switzerland and the Philippines.

The later clash between Germany and Colombia looks likely to be an equally engrossing affair after both teams won their openers comfortably.

DFB-Frauen put in arguably the performance of the group stages, beating Morocco 6-0 in their first game, showing why they are expected to have a deep run at this year’s tournament.

Colombia also impressed with a 2-0 success against South Korea and this may not be as one-sided as some matches at the tournament have been.

The South Americans have scored in their last 15 games in all competitions so they can cause issues going forward against any team , particularly through exciting youngster Linda Caicedo, who scored in their opening win.

Both teams have also found the net in six of Germany’s last nine matches so it may pay to expect an end-to-end affair with Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side fancied to come out on top.

Early on Monday morning Spain and Japan do battle in a game that will decide the winner of Group C.

Both teams have cruised through their first two matches, Spain beating Costa Rica 3-0 and Zambia 5-0 while Japan got the better of the African side by the same scoreline before securing a 2-0 win over Costa Rica.

As a result, a draw would be enough for the Spaniards to top the section but they look unlikely to take their foot off the pedal.

La Roja have won 13 of their last 15 matches and can get the better of a Japanese side who have come up short against high-quality opposition recently, losing to England, the United States and the Spaniards in the last 12 months.

Costa Rica and Zambia will be playing for pride in their final group match.

