England Women v Colombia Women predictions and free football tips: Lionesses set to seal semi-final spot

Where to watch England v Colombia

England Women v Colombia Women

ITV1, 11.30am Saturday

Best bets for England v Colombia

England to win to nil

1pt 21-20 Coral

Women's World Cup Saturday predictions

A penalty shootout win over Nigeria kept alive England's hopes of winning the Women's World Cup and they can take a huge step towards glory with victory over Colombia in the quarter-finals in Sydney.

Slow and steady has been the name of the game at this World Cup for the Lionesses, who began the tournament with 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark before thrashing China 6-1 only to draw 0-0 with Nigeria in the last 16.

That contest went to penalties with England prevailing 4-2 but a major talking point from the game was the sending off of Lauren James in the 87th minute after she stamped on Michelle Alozie.

James will now be missing until the final should England make it that far and her absence will be keenly felt given only France's Kadidiatou Diani had more goal contributions than James in the tournament prior to the quarter-finals.

England may consequently need to lean on their defence again in this contest with the South Americans, who have raised eyebrows down under with wins over South Korea, Germany and Jamaica to reach this stage.

Linda Caicedo has been one of the young stars of the tournament but England should have what it takes to tame the Colombians and have not conceded in open play during this tournament.

Midfield anchor Keira Walsh returned to the England fold against Nigeria last time out which only improves England's defensive prowess and another low-scoring victory could be on the cards.

Wiegman knows all too well that results rule in tournament football, so a gritty display is more likely than an expansive, attacking one, and an England win to nil looks the way to go given the Lionesses have kept four clean sheets in their last five matches.

