Women's World Cup Monday predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Germany Women v Morocco Women

ITV1, 9.30am Monday

Colombia Women v South Korea Women

BBC One, 3am Monday night

Best bets

Lea Schuller to score last in Germany v Morocco

1pt 11-4 bet365

Colombia to beat South Korea

1pt 15-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Women's World Cup Monday predictions

Germany had to settle for second at Women's Euro 2022 having taken champions England to extra time in the final at Wembley but they will be eager to go a step further at the Women's World Cup.

The DFB-Frauen are the only nation other than the USA to have won the Women's World Cup more than once and they are expected to start this month's campaign on the front foot against Morocco, who are making their tournament debut.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side are long odds-on to win their opener against last year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations runners-up but the best bet could come in the goalscorer markets.

Talismanic forward Alexandra Popp should lead the line but will probably make way later in the match for Lea Schuller, who has gone from strength to strength under Voss-Tecklenburg.

Schuller bagged 15 goals in qualifying and could be used later in the match to stretch the Morocco defence and put the game to bed, so she is worth a bet to be the last goalscorer in Melbourne.

The Germans are expected to dominate Group H in the Women's World Cup but second spot could be a straight shootout between Colombia and South Korea, who clash in Sydney in the earlier hours of Tuesday morning UK time.

Colombia were runners-up at the Women's Copa America only last year and they are worth a bet to edge their Asian opponents, who finished fourth in the Arnold Clark Cup earlier this year and lost all their matches at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

