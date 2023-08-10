Women's World Cup: Australia v France predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Australia Women v France Women

ITV1, 8am Saturday

Best bets

Australia draw no bet

1pt 31-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Women's World Cup Saturday predictions

Neither Australia nor France have reached the last four of a Women's World Cup before and their quarter-final clash in Brisbane in the early hours of Saturday should not disappoint.

It doesn't get any bigger than this for the Matildas, who will be playing in front of a buoyant home crowd of nearly 50,000 this weekend, and they will be desperate to make home advantage count.

On the pitch Tony Gustavsson's side have gone from strength to strength in this tournament, opening with a nervy 1-0 win over Ireland and a frenetic 3-2 defeat to Nigeria before sending out statements with 4-0 and 2-0 wins over Canada and Denmark.

Remarkably the Matildas have reached this stage without star player Sam Kerr starting a match but she enjoyed a cameo appearance against Denmark and could be in line to figure from the outset this time.

France should not be dismissed - 6-3 and 4-0 wins over Panama and Morocco show they can pull teams apart when at their peak - but contending with the crowd will not be easy and the semi-finals also represent uncharted territory for Les Bleues.

France lost to the Matildas 1-0 on Aussie soil only last month, and although that was a friendly, it could also play into their thinking before this match, as could the return of Kerr, so back the tournament co-hosts in the draw no bet market.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport