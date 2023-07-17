Women's World Cup 2023 group predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Group A

Norway were seriously underwhelming at Euro 2022, having lost 8-0 to champions England in the group stage, but they are expected to perform better in a soft section at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Spearheaded by Ada Hegerberg they are expected to top Group A with Switzerland and hosts New Zealand set to battle it out for second spot and the Philippines likely to place bottom.

Group B

Group B is all about tournament co-hosts Australia who are expected to go deep this summer. In striker Sam Kerr, they have a player for the big occasion while Arsenal's Caitlin Foord offers creativity on the flank.

They are a short price to finish first while 2015 hosts Canada are fancied to come second ahead of Nigeria and debutants Ireland.

Group C

Spain are long odds-on to top Group C but off-field issues threaten to derail their campaign.

Despite the return of players who had previously ruled themselves out, it remains to be seen what the atmosphere will be like under controversial head coach Jorge Vilda, while star player Alexia Putellas is working her way back to full fitness.

They could be pipped to top spot by 2011 champions Japan, who performed well in the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year and possess Manchester City star Yui Hasegawa and Under-20 World Cup Golden Ball winner Maika Hamano.

Group D

Euro 2022 champions England should face little competition for top spot in Group D.

China have made it out of the group stage on each occasion they have qualified for the World Cup but they will be up against it to finish second with Denmark also in contention. Haiti make up the numbers on their tournament debut.

Group E

The USA and the Netherlands met in the final of the last Women's World Cup and have been drawn together in Group E.

The Dutch have declined a little since then and could again fall short of the Stars and Stripes, who should make light work of a section featuring two debutants in Vietnam and Portugal.

Group F

France and Brazil are expected to dominate Group F, which is completed by Jamaica and Panama.

Under Herve Renard, the French are fancied to edge the Selecao, who have adopted a more defensive mindset under Pia Sundhage and took England to penalties in April's Women's Finalissima at Wembley.

Group G

Runners-up in 2003 and third place on three other occasions, Sweden have an excellent Women's World Cup pedigree.

They were also semi-finalists at Euro 2022 and should not be caused too many problems by Italy, Argentina and South Africa in Group G.

Group H

A strong Germany side should comfortably claim top spot in Group H but the battle for second is intriguing.

Colombia were runners-up to Brazil in last year's Women's Copa America and have a gem in 18-year-old Linda Caicedo, who won the tournament's Golden Ball.

They are an improving side and can take second ahead of South Korea, who were unimpressive in the last Arnold Clark Cup and lost all three of their group games in the 2019 Women's World Cup.

