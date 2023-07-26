Thursday's Women's World Cup predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Australia to win to nil v Nigeria

BBC Two, 11am Thursday

2pts Evs general

Under 1.5 goals in Argentina v South Africa

BBC One, 1am Thursday night

1pt 15-8 Betfair

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Thursday Women's World Cup football predictions

In the injury absence of star striker Sam Kerr, co-hosts Australia lacked their usual attacking vigour and had to settle for a slender 1-0 win over Ireland in their World Cup opener.

The free-scoring Kerr is forced to miss out again with a calf injury, something that may ensure a similar scenario pans out in their second Group B showdown with Nigeria.

The Matildas required a second-half penalty from Arsenal’s Stephanie Catley to land the spoils, and manager Tony Gustavsson may have been concerned by the fact that was one of only two shots on target.

However, Kerr’s absence shouldn’t be enough to stop them overcoming an inferior Nigeria outfit that were held to a goalless draw by Canada on matchday one.

The Nigerians, who registered only one shot on target themselves and relied on a penalty miss from Canada veteran Christine Sinclair in their bore draw, have now failed to score in six of their last ten internationals.

Therefore, one goal may be all it takes for the well-organised Matildas, who have kept three straight clean sheets, to prevail.

Those hoping for a more entertaining affair in the early hours of Friday may be disappointed as defences look set to come to the fore when Argentina take on South Africa.

This is a key clash for both sides after Argentina were edged out 1-0 by Italy and South Africa saw their one-goal lead overturned in the final moments by Group G giants Sweden.

The need for victory may only add to the tension in Dunedin and although bookmakers give Argentina the edge, South Africa showed against the Swedes that they are not to be underestimated and can soak up the pressure.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport