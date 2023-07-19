Australia Women v Ireland Women predictions and odds: Matildas can secure Sydney spoils

Where to watch Australia Women v Ireland Women

ITV1, 11am Thursday

Best bet

Australia and under 3.5 goals

1pt Evs Coral

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Australia Women v Ireland Women verdict

Co-hosts Australia have lost their last three Women's World Cup openers but they can make a successful start to the 2023 tournament by defeating debutants Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Confidence should be sky-high for the Matildas, who have triumphed in nine of their last ten internationals, including notable victories away to England (2-0) and at home to France (1-0).

Tony Gustavsson's side have beaten some of the best teams in Europe and hopes are rising that they may be able to break new ground by advancing beyond the quarter-finals for the first time.

Their chances of going deep would be much improved if they can finish top of Group B, because it is highly likely that the second-placed team in the section will have to face tournament second-favourites England in the round of 16.

Australia's final group match against Canada has been flagged up as a probable sectional decider, but they need to take care of business against Ireland and Nigeria before tackling the North Americans on July 31.

Ireland have made great strides since appointing Dutch head coach Vera Pauw in 2019 and were far from disgraced in April friendlies away to the USA – losing 2-0 in Austin and 1-0 in St Louis.

However, the Girls in Green have failed to score in four of their last five matches and their lack of firepower is likely to contribute to a low-scoring loss.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport