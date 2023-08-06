Australia v Denmark Women's World Cup predictions and free football tips

Where to watch Australia v Denmark

BBC One, 11.30am Monday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 23-10 bet365, Hills

Australia v Denmark odds

Australia 20-21

Denmark 7-2

Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Australia v Denmark predictions

Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia have already had an eventful tournament and there may be more drama to come when they face Denmark in the last 16.

The Matildas needed a penalty from Arsenal's Steph Catley to see off Ireland in their opening Group B game before suffering a shock 3-2 defeat to Nigeria on matchday two.

They needed to beat Canada in their final group fixture to avoid an early exit from their home tournament and they achieved it in style, swatting aside the reigning Olympic champions 4-0 to keep alive their hopes of World Cup glory.

Chelsea's Sam Kerr, one of the world's most prolific strikers, missed Australia's first two matches with a calf problem and was an unused substitute in the rout of Canada.

Coach Tony Gustavsson faces a tricky decision over whether to play Kerr from the start or keep her on the bench and he will be well aware of the challenge of breaking down a sturdy Danish defence.

The Danes have never won a World Cup knockout tie but made a solid start to their 2023 campaign, beating China 1-0 and Haiti 2-0 either side of a 1-0 defeat to European champions England in Group D.

Two of their three group-stage goals were scored in the 90th minute or later and the other was a penalty from Kerr's Chelsea teammate Pernille Harder so they are hardly prolific.

Denmark beat Australia 3-2 in a friendly in June 2021 before the Matildas hit back with a 3-1 win in October 2022 and, given the tension of the occasion, the draw in 90 minutes looks an appealing bet.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport