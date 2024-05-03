Birmingham vs Norwich prediction, betting tips and odds: Blues can give themselves a shot at survival

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Birmingham vs Norwich. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Birmingham vs Norwich

You can watch Birmingham vs Norwich in the Championship at 12.30pm on Saturday, May 4th, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Match prediction & best bet

Birmingham

2pts 7-5 Coral

Birmingham vs Norwich odds

Birmingham 7-5

Norwich 9-5

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Birmingham vs Norwich predictions

Birmingham approach the final day of the Championship season inside the relegation zone but they can give themselves a chance of completing a great escape by defeating Norwich at St Andrew's.

The battle to stay up looks fascinating with four teams – Birmingham, Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn – aiming to avoid joining Rotherham and Huddersfield, who need a minor miracle to stay up, in League One next season.

The Blues are not in control of their destiny and know that anything other than victory would almost certainly see them relegated.

However, they are vastly-experienced at winning survival battles, having finished between 17th and 20th in each of the last seven Championship seasons and are unbeaten in three games, which includes a dominant 3-0 home victory over a Coventry side who had gone into the contest with realistic playoff hopes.

Birmingham were spurred on by a vocal home crowd against the Sky Blues and will be aiming to bring a similar intensity to this weekend's crunch clash.

Norwich head to the West Midlands in need of a point to make absolutely certain of a playoff berth, although they look sure to remain in the top six whatever happens thanks to a one-point lead over West Brom in sixth and a three-point gap to seventh-placed Hull, who need to beat Plymouth and achieve an eight-goal swing with the Canaries.

David Wagner's visitors have been much improved in the second half of the season but they have collected only 24 points on their travels, the fewest of the top 14 sides in the second tier.

They have not always responded well against teams who play with pace and physicality and may fall short against Birmingham, who are intent on achieving another great escape.

Key stat

Norwich have lost ten of their last 20 Championship away games

Birmingham vs Norwich team news

Birmingham

Tyler Roberts is a doubt and Alfie Chang and Oliver Burke are unavailable.

Norwich

Dimitrios Giannoulis could feature but Onel Hernandez is sidelined.

Probable teams

Birmingham (4-2-3-1): Ruddy; Laird, Bielik, Sanderson, Buchanan; Paik, Sunjic; Miyoshi, Anderson, Dembele; Stansfield.

Subs: Bacuna, M Roberts, Pritchard, Jutkiewicz, James, T Roberts, Gardner.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, McCallum; Nunez, McLean; Fassnacht, Sara, Borja Sainz; Sargent.

Subs: Rowe, Sorensen, Van Hooijdonk, Batth, Hanley, Fisher, Barnes.

