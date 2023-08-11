Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

Saturday 3pm

Best bets

Ross County

2pts 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

St Mirren

2pts 21-20 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Scottish football predictions

St Johnstone have had a nightmare start to the new campaign, being dumped out of the Scottish League Cup before the start of the Premiership season and kicking the league season off with a 2-0 defeat to Hearts.

The Saints have lost four of their five competitive matches, with losses at the hands of League One side Stirling and fourth-tier Stenhousemuir along the way.

Perhaps most worryingly, they have only scored in only two of those games.

Things don’t look that much better at the other end of the pitch as they allowed nine shots on target against Hearts last week and they look vulnerable on their trip Ross County today.

The hosts were beaten 4-2 by Celtic last weekend but were unlucky to go in at half-time 3-0 down after an impressive start.

Any replication of that effort should be enough to get the better of Saints, who have won just one of the last seven meetings between this pair.

St Mirren finished sixth last season and began the new campaign with an impressive 3-2 win away to Hibs.

New signing and Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin impressed, along with all-action midfielder Mark O’Hara.

The Buddies play their first home game of the season against Dundee and they were much better at Love Street than on their travels last season.

Stephen Robinson’s men took 32 points in their own backyard in 2022-23, compared to 14 on the road.

Dundee opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Motherwell but have won only one of the last ten competitive head-to-heads between this pair.

